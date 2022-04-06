7 Familiar Faces Who Appeared on ‘Barney & Friends,’ Now 30 Years Old

Barney the Dinosaur gets a lot of flak — so much so that there’s even a Wikipedia entry devoted to “anti-Barney humor.” And even the creator of the ridiculous San Diego Chicken mascot deemed Barney a “ubiquitous and insipid creature” in a 1999 court filing.

But Barney’s detractors have to admit that the purple and green T. Rex was a friendly face to generations of young TV viewers. For the 14 seasons of the PBS series Barney & Friends — which debuted 30 years ago, on April 6, 1992 — the always-optimistic Barney learned about weekly topics alongside his human pals and all the kids watching at home.

And some of those friends were played by future Hollywood stars. Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez — seen right in front of Barney in the image above — even became real-life friends when they co-starred in Barney & Friends’ seventh season. Here are details about their Barney gigs and those of five other actors.