Richard Kind‘s Cousin Andy won’t be among the guest stars of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s final season, the star confirms to TV Insider.

The beloved character actor has guest starred as Larry David‘s painfully, hilariously boring cousin in eight episodes across six seasons of the hit HBO comedy, but Kind says that Season 11 Episode 3, which aired on November 7, 2021, was his last. Kind clarifies there’s no other reason for his absence, other than the character simply isn’t in Season 12.

“I’m not in the final season, but I’m fine with it,” Kind tells TV Insider. “The only reason I’m fine with it is because everybody always asks, ‘Is Larry really like that?’ And so I got to answer that. Now, they don’t say that. They go, ‘Are you in the last season?’ And I go, ‘No, I’m not.’ And then they go, ‘Oh, why not?’ And I go, ‘Because I’m not in the last season.’ But it’s funny. It’s fine.”

Kind has only warm memories of his time on the long-running series, currently airing its 12th season on Sundays on HBO, as he’s long been friends with the cast.

“I loved doing that show,” the actor recalls. “That show is so brilliant, it’s so fun. [David] is great. Jeff Garlin‘s one of my best friends in the world. Susie [Essman is] a dear, dear friend. I love them all. It’s a party when you go there.”

Kind’s final episode was “The Mini Bar,” in which Susie hosts a dinner party that Cousin Andy and Cassie (Lisa Arch) nearly ruin with their boring conversation about bookstores and furniture. The moment made for a rare team-up between Larry and Susie, who agreed that Andy and Cassie were bad at “middling.”

“You have to be able to carry the conversation! You have to be interesting,” Larry says in the episode. “You’re the point guard there.” As Susie replies, “They can’t f***ing middle.” Thankfully, Larry used his signature bluntness to turn the night around.

Kind will next be seen in Season 2 Episode 7 of Night Court, airing Tuesday, February 13, at 8/7c on NBC.

Richard Kind

