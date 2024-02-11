Super Bowl 2024 Movie Trailer Roundup: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ ‘Wicked’ & More (VIDEO)

Sunday night wasn’t just a momentous occasion for football fans: Movie buffs had plenty to cheer about during Super Bowl LVIII, as Hollywood studios hyped up their upcoming cinematic releases.

Fans got a first look at the two-part Wicked film adaptation, for example, with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Jonathan Bailey helping bring the hit Broadway musical to screen.

And Ryan Reynolds, in character as the Marvel superhero Deadpool, told fans to get out their “special sock” before watching a trailer for the threequel Deadpool & Wolverine, which unites his character with Hugh Jackman’s clawed mutant.

Here are the movies that got airtime during the big game, and keep checking back for more as the night progresses.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Despicable Me 4

A Quiet Place: Day One

Deadpool & Wolverine

Wicked

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes