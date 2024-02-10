After watching their newborn daughter Lucy fight for her life in the hospital over the last few weeks, Jordi Vilasuso and Kaitlin Vilasuso have announced that she is finally out of the NICU.

“Lucy is HOME Thank you thank you thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love and every.single.prayer (!!) lifted up for our sweet baby,” Kaitlin wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “We are so so happy to have her home and healthy (Lord please help us keep her healthy ) and for us to be back together under one roof. I missed that so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAITLIN VILASUSO (@kaitlinvilasuso)

Kaitlin went on to thank the all of the doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital L.A. who helped take care of their daughter during this time.

“We are forever grateful for how well you took care of our girl. More on that when I’m a little less PTSDish, but forever grateful for the intelligence and compassion of each person who cared for her- especially her ICU nurses who are angels taking care of baby angels day in and day out. I have so much more to say about that, but for now, holding each and every child and family within those walls (and each and every person taking care of them) in our hearts.”

The veteran soap opera star, known for his roles in Guiding Light, All my Children, Days of Our Lives and The Young & the Restless, revealed back in January that Lucy had been rushed to the hospital after having difficulty breathing, and was later diagnosed with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus). His daughter’s condition worsened while she was in the hospital, and she had been admitted to the NICU.

“Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU w/ what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung,” Kaitlin wrote in an Instagram post two weeks ago. “I am still struggling to believe this as I type. Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy’s precious little body. We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms.”