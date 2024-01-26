Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Jordi Vilasuso and his wife, Kaitlin Vilasuso, welcomed their baby daughter, Lucy, just two weeks ago, but the newborn is now fighting for her life in the hospital.

“Ah friends.. we come to you coveting your prayers yet again,” Jordi wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night (January 25). “I feel like all I do is ask you all for prayers or thank you for prayers.. I suppose that is just the season we’re in right now.”

The veteran soap star, known for his roles in Guiding Light, All My Children, Days of Our Lives, and The Young & the Restless, revealed that his daughter had contracted RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and was taken back to the hospital on Monday, January 22.

“We found out Monday that Lucy had RSV and by Monday night she had been admitted to the hospital w/ difficulty breathing,” he explained. “Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU w/ what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung.”

According to Michael Fairman, Kaitlin has suffered two previous miscarriages and underwent a procedure in September 2023 so that she could carry Lucy to term without incident.

“I am still struggling to believe this as I type,” Jordi continued in his social media post. “Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy’s precious little body. We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms.”

Following Lucy’s birth earlier this month, Kaitlin wrote in an Instagram post, “It is with overwhelming joy and the fullest of hearts that we welcome the answer to our prayers, our sweet Lucy Noelle. We have been waiting so long for you, little girl. ‘You are something between a dream and a miracle.’”

An earlier post revealed that Lucy arrived 35 weeks early. “My wife has been and continues to be so strong and faithful,” Jordi wrote at the time. “I’ve been in awe of how you’ve been able to keep your and our spirits high throughout this arduous and joyous journey…you will forever be my Katie girl.”

Jordi and Kaitlin married in August 2012 and have two other daughters: Riley Grace, born on November 26, 2012, and Everly Maeve, born on July 15, 2016.

Following Jordi’s emotional Instagram post, his friends and co-stars took to the comments section to share their support.

“Big prayers,” wrote The Young and the Restless star Tracey Bergman.

“Prayers rising dear ones!!!” added fellow Young and the Restless actress Beth Maitland.

Bryton James, who plays Devon Hamilton on the soap, wrote, “All my love and prayers for Lucy.”

“Sending you guys all the love, thoughts and prayers,” added Darin Brooks, who recently returned to The Bold and the Beautiful.