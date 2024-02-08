‘One Day,’ ‘Halo,’ ‘SVU’s Balancing Act, NFL Honors

Netlix

One Day

Series Premiere

Spanning nearly 20 years over 14 addictive episodes (most of them averaging 30 minutes, avoiding the usual bloat), a moving new adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel gives its protagonists the space and time to develop and to nurture our rooting interest in their enduring but often rocky friendship. The story opens on July 15, 1988, as Emma (the wonderful Ambika Mod) and Dexter (The White Lotus’ dreamboat Leo Woodall) meet fairly cute during graduation, sparking a mostly platonic friendship that ebbs and flows over time. Each episode moves a year forward, always on July 15, as we watch the entitled Dexter and the struggling Emma seek purpose and happiness, the latter only truly possible when they’re in each other’s lives. Once started, it’s nearly impossible to stop watching this not-quite-romcom.

Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

Halo

Season Premiere

The stakes are higher in Season 2 of the sci-fi action series based on XBox’s popular first-person shooter game. Or so Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) believes, as he tries to convince skeptics that the alien threat known as the Covenant is planning a devastating attack on humanity’s greatest stronghold. The season opens with two episodes, including a deadly evacuation mission and a search for missing Spartans.

Heidi Gutman/NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

9/8c

This week’s case hits close to home when the daughter of hot-headed Chief McGrath (Terry Serpico) reveals she was sexually assaulted. Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) challenge is to conduct a professional investigation while trying to curb the chief’s emotional and impulsive response to the crime. Followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime (10/9c), where Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) family dinner erupts into chaos.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

NFL Honors

Special 9/8c

Maybe you’ve heard the Super Bowl is airing on CBS in a few days? One of the best pre-game traditions is the annual ceremony presenting the NFL’s top awards, now in its 13th year. Keegan-Michael Key, who hosted in 2017 and 2022, is back as the emcee at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where awards include the naming of the Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year, the NFL Inspire Change Tribute, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, and the AP’s MVP, Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players and Rookies of the Year.

