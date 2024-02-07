Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 4 “Escape.”]

Well, no one ever said that the members of Intelligence make the best decisions.

The latest episode of Chicago P.D. sees the return of Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), who took time off to help his mom, and for his first case back, he goes undercover in a drug trafficking organization and gets in as the new runner—and gets close to Gloria (Yara Martinez), the wife of the head of the operation. Torres works to flip her as an informant, and the two connect. As Gloria worries about herself since they don’t have her husband at the end of the episode, she remarks that Torres is just like her—and they kiss.

Below, Aguilar talks about that questionable choice and more.

Torres and Gloria at the end—why? What draws him to her? Is it because she was able to get under his skin?

Benjamin Levy Aguilar: I guess maybe, in a way, you could say that. At the same time, there’s this just push and pull between them because honestly, they’ve been in the same situation. She’s trying to get out of this world, and she can understand when people are like her. It’s like once you’re in that world, you’re in, and something else is pulling her. And he lived through that before he became a cop. So I think that that mutual understanding that lives within them is really what’s bringing them together.

It’s kind of like this attraction and this kind of power dynamic, and you could say a lot of toxic things in that sense that keep them very attached to each other. And I think there are definitely feelings there in some sort of way, maybe not the clearest, most aligned type of way, but there are definitely a lot of feelings there.

Torres loves complicated relationships.

Yeah, you know what? That’s true. He does. Isn’t that interesting, right? Honestly, with any dysfunctional home, any trauma, anything from the past, but especially in growing up as he did, I think in a way you don’t know any healthy love except the one of his mother and maybe a few people, but you really don’t know any type of healthy, healthy love. So love becomes so painful growing up. And I think I know that because of my own experience. Sometimes you’re like, why am I attracted to these types of things and why do I keep attracting these things? And I think that’s probably what he goes through.

What are we going to see from that relationship going forward? Or maybe it is just from Torres? I assume he’s not going to be sharing anything with anyone, but I feel like it’s going to come out at the worst time possible because that’s how these things happen.

I have a feeling, too. I actually don’t know how this is going to go. I can’t wait for the writers to send me the next script of that storyline, but I would assume that something is going to go down and that he’s going to find himself again in some sort of— He’s such an interesting character. He’s so layered, and he’s so skilled and intuitive and courageous. But at the same time, his past and his traumas and all these things create very compelling stories because it’s always very complicated.

Is there anyone in Intelligence he feels like he can lean on with things like this? I feel like it might’ve been Jay (Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, who left last season) if Jay was still there.

You read my mind. I think truly it’s Jay, and ever since Jay left, there’s definitely a connection with different people on the team, like Atwater [LaRoyce Hawkins]. But I don’t think anyone has ever truly, truly been able to make him feel or just have the time or the energy to really express that. And I think Jay was that person. Jay was the one person that probably Torres truly felt like that he could open up to.

Do you think Torres should maybe not have gone undercover for this case, considering how it turns out?

That’s a good question. I think, depending on how you want to look at it, at the end of the day, obviously he’s in a very complicated situation. He’s breaking many rules. So in that sense, maybe he shouldn’t have. But I think that he is the right man for these types of jobs. So let’s see what happens.

Yeah, the case is still open.

Still open, yeah. We’ll have to wait and see how he navigates through it.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC