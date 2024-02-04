‘Chicago P.D.’: ‘Old Voight Rage’ Is Coming Back With New Big Bad in Season 11

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Listen, Intelligence’s Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) may not be the same man he was when we first met him on Chicago Fire, but he’s still done some questionable things over the years and we know just how dark he can get on P.D., especially after 11 seasons. Well, it sounds like more of that is coming.

“We’re only on Episode 7—there’s only 13—but I think we’re turning to the big bad of the season,” Marina Squerciati recently told TV Insider while discussing the Kim Burgess-centric “Safe Harbor,” which ended with her and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) once again engaged. “I think there’s going to be a serial killer, and we’re going to see a bit of the old Voight rage come back. So that’s really going to take control right now.”

She continued, “We just started it, so I don’t really have much to say. I’m excited. We start out with a story that it’s not a clear-cut win. And I love when that happens. I love when it’s not like, we did our job, we won, but it’s messy, it’s dirty. And I think sometimes people really like that part of the show, that was more like a couple seasons ago, so I think we’re kind of coming back to that messier, dirty part.”

We got a bit more out of Benjamin Levy Aguilar when we spoke with him ahead of Torres’ return from furlough in the February 7 episode. Voight “is tracking down a big hitter,” he said, teasing that there is some “dark” stuff coming up for Intelligence. “And I think the tendencies that we saw of old Voight are probably going to be coming back, and that’s going to be really exciting to watch.”

Hey, at least we have the Burzek wedding to look forward to—let’s just hope that’s a bright light for Intelligence this season.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC