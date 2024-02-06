Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Starring Billy Bob Thornton Begins Production at Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced the commencement of production in and around Fort Worth, Texas, for the highly anticipated original drama series Landman, co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, featuring Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role.

Set in the bustling oil-rich regions of West Texas, Landman offers a contemporary narrative of fortune hunting within the world of oil rigs. Inspired by the renowned 11-part podcast Boomtown, the series delves into the intertwined lives of roughnecks and ambitious billionaires, driving a boom of such magnitude that it’s reshaping climate, economy, and geopolitics.

Alongside Thornton, the series features a talented ensemble cast, including The Last Victim‘s Ali Larter, 1923‘s Michelle Randolph, Joker 2‘s Jacob Lofland, When Calls the Heart‘s Kayla Wallace, Yellowstone‘s James Jordan, Nashville‘s Mark Collie, and The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia‘s Paulina Chávez.

Executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay, with Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch from Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt from Texas Monthly also serving as executive producers. Peter Feldman takes on the role of co-executive producer.

Landman joins a robust lineup of Sheridan’s projects on Paramount+, including 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Although it is not a spinoff of the Yellowstone universe, the announcement of the series came following the streamer’s announcement that it has ordered more of Sheridan’s 1883 and is making plans for the next chapter in the Duttons’ story with 1932, which will follow a new generation of the family during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

Landman is a collaboration between MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+.

Landman, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+