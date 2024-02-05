The person behind the bombing at the church that left Alec (Jesse L. Martin) scarred may be closer to home than he would have ever expected, as he finds out in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 5 episode of The Irrational.

He’s surprised to hear that Marisa (Maahra Hill) and Jace (Brian King) are going to meet with Senator Sanford as part of their new lead in the ongoing case. It was at the end of the last episode that Jace pitched the possibility of his involvement as something “irrational” to Marisa. Before the bombing, the best polls had Senator Sanford in a deadheat with his opponent, and at worst, he was three points down. “But after the bomb, the Black community turns out huge, and the man wins by five points,” Jace said. It’s far-fetched, but given that none of the other theories have panned out, how do they not pursue it? They have to tread carefully though, possibly going after a four-term sitting senator.

Now, in this clip, Jace presents that theory about his friend to Alec. “He visited me when I was in the burn unit, well past the photo op necessity, and we stayed in touch. I’ve come to believe him to be a good senator and a better guy,” Alec says, but after a moment, he adds, “That said, I don’t want the halo effect to blind me just because I don’t want to hear it. I’d rather find out the truth.”

Watch the full clip above for more as the three decide upon the best way to approach Sanford.

While Alec is being quite rational here, we could see some “irrational” behaviors as he gets closer to the answers about the bombing, Martin told us. “One of the things I’ve always said about the show since we started is, yes, I may be an expert on other people’s behavior, but I’m certainly no expert on my own and what informs my behavior,” he shared. “What informs my logic, what informs me as a human being—by me, I mean Alec—has a lot to do with what happened to him, the trauma that he went through, and oftentimes, other characters on the show have to tell me, like my sister Kylie [Travina Springer], like my ex-wife.”

In this episode, “Cheating Life,” in addition to the FBI looking at the senator for the bombing after witnessing a hit and run during a health guru’s livestream, Alec and Kylie aim to prove it wasn’t an accident.

The Irrational, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC