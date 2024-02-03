‘Curb’s Final Season, Grammy Awards, Hallmark Channels Jane Austen, Teary Farewells on ‘Creatures,’ Climbing High in the Arctic
After 12 seasons over nearly 25 years, Larry David is ready to kick his signature show to the Curb. Trevor Noah hosts the 66th Grammy Awards, with a first-ever Grammys performance from Joni Mitchell. Hallmark Channel declares this month “Loveuary,” with a month of new movies inspired by Jane Austen. Veterinarian James Harriot prepares to go to war in an emotional episode of All Creatures Great and Small. Climbing icon Alex Honnold (Free Solo) attempts a frigid climb in Greenland to call attention to climate change.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
SUNDAY: It’s been a long run, and sometimes a long wait between seasons (six years between Seasons 8 and 9), and after 12 seasons, Larry David has finally decided to kick his signature comedy showcase to the metaphorical curb. But first, 10 new episodes of outrageous, absurdist farce, beginning with an eventful trip to Atlanta where Larry (playing a misanthropic version of himself) has been hired to be cordial—do they know him?—at a wealthy resident’s birthday party. The situation becomes a bit more complicated when Larry actually performs an unexpected act of generosity, turning him into a sort of cult hero. That, of course, isn’t likely to last. (See the full review.)
Grammy Awards
SUNDAY: Trevor Noah hosts “music’s biggest night” for the fourth consecutive year from L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. As always, and befitting the occasion, the ceremony is all about the music, and contemporary chart-toppers are well represented, including the most-nominated (with 9) talent, SZA, plus Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs and more. Grammy history will be made when Joni Mitchell, at 80 a nominee for Best Folk Album and a 2002 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, makes her Grammy performance debut. Another living legend, Billy Joel, also takes the stage, having just released his first single (“Turn the Lights Back On”) in decades.
Paging Mr. Darcy
SATURDAY: Why should Masterpiece have all the fun? Over four Saturdays through the month that Hallmark has dubbed “Loveuary,” Hallmark tips its frilly hat to the memory of Jane Austen with movies inspired by the pioneer of enduring romantic comedy. The opening act is a contemporary tale of a proud Austen scholar (Mallory Jensen) who’s less than amused to be attending a Jane Austen fan conference that she feels is beneath her‑until she meets the guy assigned to her who’s decked out like (you guessed it) Mr. Darcy (Will Kemp). Time to put those prejudices aside.
All Creatures Great and Small
SUNDAY: The winds of war buffet the charming period drama in an emotional episode that has veterinarian James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and noticeably pregnant wife Helen (Rachel Shenton) counting the precious hours before he’s off to RAF training during the dark days of World War II. James is less worried about himself than about the state of the practice he’s leaving behind, with Siegfried (Samuel West) and their awkward new apprentice, Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose). Tears will flow, but there’s comic relief in Carmody’s hapless learning curve, both behind the wheel and when it comes to the haughty Mrs. Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge), whose beloved Tricki Woo has yet to warm up to the bookish new doc.
Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold
SUNDAY: A three-hour docuseries follows the renowned climber Alex Honnold (subject of the Oscar-winning Free Solo) on a harrowing new quest: to conquer a peak in Greenland that’s nearly 1,000 feet higher than El Capitan, the legendary rock cliff he climbed in Free Solo. With skilled climbers Hazel Findlay and Mikey Schaefer on his team, Honnold sets his sights on Ingmikortilaq, a never-before-scaled Arctic sea cliff rising out of the Greenland tundra. Honnold is also a climate activist, so this doubles as a scientific mission, as he consults with a glaciologist and other experts to use radar to take depth and density measurements of a remote section of the ice cap. Streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid (Saturday, 8/7c, Comedy Central): The popular ventriloquist is back with a Valentine’s Day-themed special.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30 pm/PT, NBC): Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) makes her highly anticipated debut as guest host, with headliner Jennifer Lopez on her fourth round as musical guest, having hosted the show three times.
- CBS Sunday Morning (Sunday, 9 am/8c, CBS): Tracy Smith interviews Usher, the halftime performer at next week’s Super Bowl, and host Jane Pauley reflects on the program’s 45th
- Pro Bowl Games (Sunday, 3 pm/ET, ABC and ESPN): It’s brother vs. brother when Peyton and Eli Manning return as head coaches for the AFC vs. NFC seven-on-seven flag football game in Orlando.
- 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7/6c, CBS): Rare on a Grammys night, the newsmagazine isn’t profiling a music figure. Segments include Scott Pelley’s interview with Fed chair Jerome Powell, Sharyn Alfonsi’s report on Chinese migrants entering the U.S. through the southern border, and Jon Wertheim exploring the boom in sports betting.
- Baked With a Kiss (Sunday, 7/6c, UPtv): A pastry shop owner (Ansley Gordon) wins over her most difficult customer, a demanding event planner (Jonathan Stoddard), with a True Love pie.
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): In “What Whales Tell Us,” chief climate correspondent Bill Weir travels with humpback whales on their migratory journey from Antarctica to South America.
- The Harlem Hellfighters (Sunday, 9/8c, History Channel): Robin Roberts narrates a documentary honoring the memory of the 15th New York National Guard Regiment, a troop of Black soldiers in World War I known as the Harlem Hellfighters, who valiantly fought the Germans and racked up more time on the front lines than any other U.S. regiment. The special depicts their bravery and the racism they faced abroad and at home before they were finally recognized with a Congressional Gold Medal in 2021.
- True Detective (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): It’s Christmas Eve, but few are celebrating in this dark Alaskan mystery, with Navarro’s (Kali Reis) sister Julia (Aka Niviana) suffering a mental breakdown, Hank (John Hawkes) getting an unpleasant surprise at the airport, and police chief Liz (Jodie Foster) forced to discipline her daughter Leah (Isabella Star LaBlanc).