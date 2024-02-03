‘Curb’s Final Season, Grammy Awards, Hallmark Channels Jane Austen, Teary Farewells on ‘Creatures,’ Climbing High in the Arctic

John Johnson/HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Season Premiere 10:40/9:40c

SUNDAY: It’s been a long run, and sometimes a long wait between seasons (six years between Seasons 8 and 9), and after 12 seasons, Larry David has finally decided to kick his signature comedy showcase to the metaphorical curb. But first, 10 new episodes of outrageous, absurdist farce, beginning with an eventful trip to Atlanta where Larry (playing a misanthropic version of himself) has been hired to be cordial—do they know him?—at a wealthy resident’s birthday party. The situation becomes a bit more complicated when Larry actually performs an unexpected act of generosity, turning him into a sort of cult hero. That, of course, isn’t likely to last. (See the full review.)

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grammy Awards

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Trevor Noah hosts “music’s biggest night” for the fourth consecutive year from L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. As always, and befitting the occasion, the ceremony is all about the music, and contemporary chart-toppers are well represented, including the most-nominated (with 9) talent, SZA, plus Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs and more. Grammy history will be made when Joni Mitchell, at 80 a nominee for Best Folk Album and a 2002 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, makes her Grammy performance debut. Another living legend, Billy Joel, also takes the stage, having just released his first single (“Turn the Lights Back On”) in decades.

Hallmark Media

Paging Mr. Darcy

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Why should Masterpiece have all the fun? Over four Saturdays through the month that Hallmark has dubbed “Loveuary,” Hallmark tips its frilly hat to the memory of Jane Austen with movies inspired by the pioneer of enduring romantic comedy. The opening act is a contemporary tale of a proud Austen scholar (Mallory Jensen) who’s less than amused to be attending a Jane Austen fan conference that she feels is beneath her‑until she meets the guy assigned to her who’s decked out like (you guessed it) Mr. Darcy (Will Kemp). Time to put those prejudices aside.

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: The winds of war buffet the charming period drama in an emotional episode that has veterinarian James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and noticeably pregnant wife Helen (Rachel Shenton) counting the precious hours before he’s off to RAF training during the dark days of World War II. James is less worried about himself than about the state of the practice he’s leaving behind, with Siegfried (Samuel West) and their awkward new apprentice, Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose). Tears will flow, but there’s comic relief in Carmody’s hapless learning curve, both behind the wheel and when it comes to the haughty Mrs. Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge), whose beloved Tricki Woo has yet to warm up to the bookish new doc.

National Geographic/Pablo Durana

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: A three-hour docuseries follows the renowned climber Alex Honnold (subject of the Oscar-winning Free Solo) on a harrowing new quest: to conquer a peak in Greenland that’s nearly 1,000 feet higher than El Capitan, the legendary rock cliff he climbed in Free Solo. With skilled climbers Hazel Findlay and Mikey Schaefer on his team, Honnold sets his sights on Ingmikortilaq, a never-before-scaled Arctic sea cliff rising out of the Greenland tundra. Honnold is also a climate activist, so this doubles as a scientific mission, as he consults with a glaciologist and other experts to use radar to take depth and density measurements of a remote section of the ice cap. Streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: