Jessica Lange’s ‘Feud’ Role Revealed — Tom Hollander Says ‘She’s Magnificent’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Episodes 1 & 2, “Pilot” & “Ice Water in Their Veins.”]

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans left one of its biggest reveals for the final moments of its second episode, “Ice Water in Their Veins,” as Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) attends a disastrous Thanksgiving celebration at pal Joanne Carson’s (Molly Ringwald). It’s here that he encounters a ghost or vision of his late mother, played by the always-fabulous Jessica Lange.

After sacrificing his friendship with his “Swans,” by airing their dirty laundry in excerpts for his work-in-progress, Answered Prayers, Truman’s downward spiral puts him in a dark place as he abuses alcohol and behaves erratically. In a weak moment, while getting a drink at the bar of Joanne’s holiday party, Truman encounters his mother, revealing Lange’s role.

As fans will recall, Lange led the show’s first season, Feud: Bette and Joan, portraying Joan Crawford opposite Susan Sarandon’s Bette Davis. A long-time collaborator of series creator Ryan Murphy‘s, Lange’s presence is always a welcome one, but for star Hollander, it was an absolute joy.

“It was amazing,” Hollander gushes over Lange and working alongside her. “I’d forgotten because I’ve been with these ladies the last couple of days,” he added, pointing to the stars portraying Capote’s Swans at the show’s red carpet premiere. “Jessica was incredible. She’s incredible. Watching her act, watching her work, and playing those scenes with her… I keep saying it was a great privilege. I need to find different words, but she was remarkable.”

Even in a series full of high-profile stars including Hollander, Ringwald, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, and Chloë Sevigny, Lange’s presence was seen as a learning opportunity for the actor playing her onscreen son. “I think we all felt whenever she was on set, we kind of learned stuff off her or hoped to. She’s magnificent,” Hollander said.

When it comes to her role in the show, it all boils down to the bond she has with Murphy. “Her relationship with Ryan is a kind of beautiful thing really,” Hollander noted. “He’s got very good taste in his ladies.”

Stay tuned to see how else Lange will be incorporated into the series as the season continues to unfold on FX, and let us know what you thought of Lange’s role reveal in the comments section, below.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Wednesdays, 10/9c, FX (Next day on Hulu)