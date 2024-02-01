Jessica Lange’s ‘Feud’ Role Revealed — Tom Hollander Says ‘She’s Magnificent’

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Tom Hollander and Jessica Lange in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
Spoiler Alert
FX

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Episodes 1 & 2, “Pilot” & “Ice Water in Their Veins.”]

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans left one of its biggest reveals for the final moments of its second episode, “Ice Water in Their Veins,” as Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) attends a disastrous Thanksgiving celebration at pal Joanne Carson’s (Molly Ringwald). It’s here that he encounters a ghost or vision of his late mother, played by the always-fabulous Jessica Lange.

After sacrificing his friendship with his “Swans,” by airing their dirty laundry in excerpts for his work-in-progress, Answered Prayers, Truman’s downward spiral puts him in a dark place as he abuses alcohol and behaves erratically. In a weak moment, while getting a drink at the bar of Joanne’s holiday party, Truman encounters his mother, revealing Lange’s role.

Tom Hollander and Jessica Lange in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'

(Credit: FX)

As fans will recall, Lange led the show’s first season, Feud: Bette and Joan, portraying Joan Crawford opposite Susan Sarandon’s Bette Davis. A long-time collaborator of series creator Ryan Murphy‘s, Lange’s presence is always a welcome one, but for star Hollander, it was an absolute joy.

“It was amazing,” Hollander gushes over Lange and working alongside her. “I’d forgotten because I’ve been with these ladies the last couple of days,” he added, pointing to the stars portraying Capote’s Swans at the show’s red carpet premiere. “Jessica was incredible. She’s incredible. Watching her act, watching her work, and playing those scenes with her… I keep saying it was a great privilege. I need to find different words, but she was remarkable.”

Even in a series full of high-profile stars including Hollander, Ringwald, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, and Chloë Sevigny, Lange’s presence was seen as a learning opportunity for the actor playing her onscreen son. “I think we all felt whenever she was on set, we kind of learned stuff off her or hoped to. She’s magnificent,” Hollander said.

'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans': What's Fact & What's Fiction in the FX Series?
Related

'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans': What's Fact & What's Fiction in the FX Series?

When it comes to her role in the show, it all boils down to the bond she has with Murphy. “Her relationship with Ryan is a kind of beautiful thing really,” Hollander noted. “He’s got very good taste in his ladies.”

Stay tuned to see how else Lange will be incorporated into the series as the season continues to unfold on FX, and let us know what you thought of Lange’s role reveal in the comments section, below.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Wednesdays, 10/9c, FX (Next day on Hulu)

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans - FX

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans where to stream

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Jessica Lange

Ryan Murphy

Tom Hollander

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Teaser
1
Ellen Pompeo Returns to Grey Sloan in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Trailer
Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster
2
Alison Sweeney & Victor Webster Reunite in Hallmark’s Next Hannah Swensen Mystery
Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 3
3
‘Chicago Fire’: [Spoiler] Leaves Town—But for How Long? (RECAP)
Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD
4
‘Chicago P.D.’: Marina Squerciati on Major Burzek Moment — Why It’ll Work Out This Time
Gloria Reuben attends the Opening Night Of Free Shakespeare In The Park's
5
‘Elsbeth’ Adds Gloria Reuben as Wendell Pierce’s Wife