Wednesday’s (January 31) episode of Bravo‘s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw a scary moment for Crystal Kung Minkoff after she started suffering from “stroke-like symptoms” while the ladies were vacationing in Spain.

The episode captured the moment when the housewives’ cars pulled over to the side of the road after Minkoff revealed she was feeling unwell. A tearful Minkoff told the ladies, “These are like stroke symptoms,” per Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s gray, she’s sweaty, her hands are swollen, her veins are raised. What if something is truly wrong with her?” Dorit Kemsley said in a confessional.

Thankfully, Annemarie Wiley, a nurse anesthetist, was on hand to provide care and comfort. Ironically, Wiley’s intervention came after she and Minkoff had previously been involved in an argument regarding the former’s profession.

Wiley put aside her differences to help Minkoff, who she determined was going through a “hypertensive crisis” that could turn into a stroke if not dealt with properly. An ambulance was called to the scene and transported Minkoff to a nearby hospital, where she was hooked up to an IV and given anti-nausea medication.

When Minkoff returned to the house later that day, she told her co-stars she had a hypertension incident, much like Wiley suspected. “It was so scary,” Minkoff told the cameras. “My dad had always told me the signs to watch out for a stroke. Some people can’t come back.”

“I’ve never been faced with, like, my own mortality. How could I leave my young family at 40 years old if that happened to me?” she continued. “I really appreciate Annemarie being there for me and putting aside all our differences in the moment. That was truly what felt like the bottom for me; I just want to be OK for my family.”

Minkoff and Wiley spoke further about the incident on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, where the former explained why she was so sure she was facing stroke symptoms.

“My dad had a history of high blood pressure, hypertension, and so he had taught me when he was alive to show the signs,” she shared. “I started feeling the signs, and I was telling Garcelle [Beauvais] in the car like, ‘I don’t want to scare you, but these are the signs of a stroke.'”

She added, “And then when I got out of the car, I just knew it. I was not surprised that my blood pressure was where it was, at it was 177 over 130. I knew I was close to having a stroke, so I went to the hospital and my doctor got involved with the hospital.”

As for Wiley, she explained why she was quick to jump in, noting, “As a registered nurse, I have a duty to take care of somebody if they need something, so that’s what I’m doing. Regardless of whether I like her or not, whether she lies about me or not, if somebody is in distress you’re going to help them. Period.”

“I really appreciate it that she helped me,” Minkoff said. “And it’s moments like that that put things into perspective. I don’t know if we’re ever gonna be best friends, but I’m glad she has a day job and that’s that is what she does.”