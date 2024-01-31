‘The Rookie’: Aaron’s Fate Hangs in the Balance in Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)

ABC‘s The Rookie has released a new trailer for its upcoming sixth season, which picks up from Season 5’s cliffhanger finale that saw Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) end up in the hospital and a new criminal mastermind targeting the Mid-Wilshire Division team.

In the trailer above, we see John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) checking in on Thorsen, who is still in a coma and bleeding internally after suffering a vicious attack by our mastermind villain’s (Kristian Bruun) masked henchmen in the finale. Then it cuts to Nolan attempting to make it to his wedding to Bailey (Jenna Dewan) next year with nothing but “smooth sailing.” However, the tides are anything but as we see the cursed “last shift” that Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) warned him about rear its head. We also see Sergeant Wade Grey declare that this war on his team will only end one way: “with bad guys in handcuffs.”

The Season 5 finale ended with a code blue called for Thorsen, as Bruun was revealed as the mastermind behind hiring the mercenaries to target the division team, stating, “Weaponizing Luke Moran against the LAPD has driven every cop in the city away from our target, and by the time they realize the damage we’ve done, we’ll be long gone.”

With its upcoming sixth season, the ABC procedural has reached its 100-episode milestone, and the cast, crew, and creative team got the chance to celebrate on set in Hollywood with a cake-cutting ceremony on December 6.

The Season 6 premiere will air on Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c, right after the new season of Will Trent at 8/7c and before The Good Doctor at 10/9c.

The rest of ABC’s dramas — 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19 will premiere new seasons on Thursday, March 14.

The Rookie, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 9/8c, ABC