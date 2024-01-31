‘The Conners’ Producers Tease Becky’s New Romance & Surprise Guest Star in Season 6

The Conners is set to return for its sixth season on Wednesday, February 7, on ABC, and the show’s executive producers have dropped some teases about what fans can expect.

First and foremost, Lecy Goranson‘s Becky will continue her newfound romance with FedEx pilot Tyler, played by Sean Astin, who will reprise his Season 5 role.

“[Astin’s] in two of the first five episodes, and we’ve got plans for more of him,” executive producer Bruce Helford told TVLine. “It’s really nice because it’s the first time since Mark from the Roseanne days that we’ve really found someone where the chemistry is right for Lecy Goranson and for the Becky character.”

These episodes will see Becky introduce Tyler to Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and, eventually, her daughter, Beverly Rose (Charlotte Sanchez).

“[Becky’s] being cautious, trying not to make a misstep,” fellow exec producer Dave Caplan explained. “It’s complicated when you have a kid and you bring someone new into your life, so she’s being really careful with that. [Becky and Tyler] want to see if this relationship has what it takes to go the long haul.”

Season 6 will also see the arrival of a surprise guest star in the form of Nick Offerman. He will play “a very successful chef and TV host” who is tasked with helping Jackie after she’s discovered to have been “shirking her duties at The Lunch Box.”

It marks a reunion for Offerman and producer Helford, who previously worked together 20 years ago on the ABC sitcom George Lopez. “It’s crazy fun to watch him interacting with John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson,” Helford shared.

Season 6 will also see the return of Jackie’s mother, Bev, played by 96-year-old Estelle Parsons. “There has been a lot of speculation about her,” Helford stated, referring to last season’s discovery that Bev is suffering from dementia. “There’s a big surprise twist in these couple of episodes… and anybody who is a Bev fan is really going to enjoy these.”

Other stories this season will see Dan and Louise (Katey Sagal) “working hard to try and get their finances righted and get a handle on the mortgage,” while Darlene and her son Mark focus on their new roles, with the latter attending college and the former working as a lunch lady at Stephen A. Douglas University.

“The focus right now is how [Mark] settling into college and how [Darlene’s] able to help him,” Helford said.

The Conners, Season 6, Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 8/7c, ABC