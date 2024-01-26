‘The Conners’ Boss Says Show May Not Be Ending After All

The Conners might not be poised to fade away into the night just yet, contrary to earlier speculation suggesting that the ABC comedy was approaching its conclusion. The notion of the series concluding with Season 6 was initially mentioned by John Goodman, followed by the producers of the Roseanne spinoff in June 2023.

“I think we may be coming to an end on it,” Goodman said in June before concluding, “It’s lasted longer than I thought we would.”

“Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners,” Bruce Helford said. “I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility.”

However, it’s being reported that EPs Helford and Dave Caplan say that they have not been approached to close out the recently syndicated show.

“As far as going forward, it’s funny… When I made that comment [about it possibility of it being the final season], the response by ABC was, ‘We never agreed to that,’” Helford told TVLine.

“When we feel like we’re not telling relatable, interesting, novel stories anymore, we’ll pull the plug,” Caplan added. But for now, “the journeys that these characters are on are inspiring us to go places we haven’t. The show continues to feel fresh and interesting, so nobody is all that anxious for it to end.”

Meanwhile, the producers are directing their attention toward Season 6, which has been delayed due to strikes. TVLine can verify that the upcoming season will comprise 13 episodes, with the seventh episode serving as a significant milestone, marking the 100th episode of the offshoot.

The Conners, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 8/7c, ABC