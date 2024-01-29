‘General Hospital’: Eden McCoy Returns to ABC Soap After Mom’s Death

Martin Holmes
Comments
Eden McCoy at the Daytime Emmys
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There is exciting news for General Hospital viewers as fan-favorite Eden McCoy is set to return to Port Charles this week to reprise her role as Josslyn Jacks.

As reported by TVLine, McCoy is expected to make her much-anticipated comeback on the Thursday, February 1, episode. Since her hiatus in mid-December, actress Courtney Fulk has been portraying Josslyn on the long-running ABC soap opera.

While the show nor McCoy confirmed a reason for her absence, many speculated it was due to the passing of the soap star’s mother, who died in November 2023 after a battle with cancer.

“My mother has fought an intense battle with cancer for the past two-and-a-half years, and has now left us physically,” McCoy wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m not sure what to say other than she was, is, and will be the best thing I have ever known. She is responsible for every good part of me, and she took me with her when she left.”

Laura Wright and Courtney Fulk on General Hospital

Laura Wright and Courtney Fulk on General Hospital; Disney/Christine Bartolucci

McCoy picked up a Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series in December and dedicated the victory to her late mother.

“Words can’t describe the gratitude I feel,” she posted on social media. “I just want to say thank you for the best 8 years to my General Hospital family….thank you for letting me be a tiny FRACTION of your incredible legacy. For you mommy!!!”

In late December, McCoy took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update with her fans, writing, “Wanted to hop on & wish everyone happy holidays. I think I’m gonna take some time off of Twitter, but first needed to give thanks for any of the support within the last few weeks.”

'General Hospital' Star Eden McCoy Gives Update on Absence From Show
Related

'General Hospital' Star Eden McCoy Gives Update on Absence From Show

She added, “Been a strange year, but I still feel very lucky. Wishing everyone reading this love and health.”

Fulk, whose previous credits include Killer Cheer Mom and Student Seduction, has been playing Josslyn since December, which included emotional episodes involving Josslyn’s grandmother’s (Bobbie) memorial service.

McCoy will pick the role back up on Thursday, with her expected to continue her romance with Dex (Evan Hofer) and help out her friends, Adam (Joshua Benard) and Trina (Tabyana Ali).

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC, Hulu

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

Courtney Fulk

Eden McCoy

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
This Is Us NBC cast
1
See How the ‘This Is Us’ Cast Changed from Season 1 to Season 6
Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick in 'Saltburn'
2
10 Real English Estates Seen in ‘Saltburn,’ ‘Fool Me Once’ & More
Liv Jade and Bayley
3
WWE’s Royal Rumble Delivers Stunning Star-Studded Show
Every Timen 'True Detective: Night Country' Got Supernatural
4
‘True Detective’: Every Time ‘Night Country’ Got Supernatural
Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban cameo on 'Saturday Night Live'
5
See ‘Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban & Barbara Corcoran Make ‘SNL’ Debut