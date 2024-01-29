‘General Hospital’: Eden McCoy Returns to ABC Soap After Mom’s Death

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

There is exciting news for General Hospital viewers as fan-favorite Eden McCoy is set to return to Port Charles this week to reprise her role as Josslyn Jacks.

As reported by TVLine, McCoy is expected to make her much-anticipated comeback on the Thursday, February 1, episode. Since her hiatus in mid-December, actress Courtney Fulk has been portraying Josslyn on the long-running ABC soap opera.

While the show nor McCoy confirmed a reason for her absence, many speculated it was due to the passing of the soap star’s mother, who died in November 2023 after a battle with cancer.

“My mother has fought an intense battle with cancer for the past two-and-a-half years, and has now left us physically,” McCoy wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m not sure what to say other than she was, is, and will be the best thing I have ever known. She is responsible for every good part of me, and she took me with her when she left.”

McCoy picked up a Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series in December and dedicated the victory to her late mother.

“Words can’t describe the gratitude I feel,” she posted on social media. “I just want to say thank you for the best 8 years to my General Hospital family….thank you for letting me be a tiny FRACTION of your incredible legacy. For you mommy!!!”

In late December, McCoy took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update with her fans, writing, “Wanted to hop on & wish everyone happy holidays. I think I’m gonna take some time off of Twitter, but first needed to give thanks for any of the support within the last few weeks.”

She added, “Been a strange year, but I still feel very lucky. Wishing everyone reading this love and health.”

Fulk, whose previous credits include Killer Cheer Mom and Student Seduction, has been playing Josslyn since December, which included emotional episodes involving Josslyn’s grandmother’s (Bobbie) memorial service.

McCoy will pick the role back up on Thursday, with her expected to continue her romance with Dex (Evan Hofer) and help out her friends, Adam (Joshua Benard) and Trina (Tabyana Ali).