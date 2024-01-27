NFL Championship Games, Remembering Charles Osgood, Resilient Martha Stewart, ’60 Minutes’ Goes to Jail

Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games will decide who moves on to the Super Bowl in February. CBS Sunday Morning devotes its show to the memory of former host Charles Osgood. A docuseries charts the rise, fall and comeback of style maven Martha Stewart. Reports on 60 Minutes include an examination of the nation’s prison system.

NFL Football

SUNDAY: The weekend’s main event tees up the “Biggest Night of TV,” the Super Bowl, in two weeks. First, the AFC Championship Game (Sunday, 3 pm/ET, CBS) pits last year’s Super Bowl champs, the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs led by QB Patrick Mahomes, against No. 1 Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson. Followed by the NFC Championship Game (Sunday, 6:30 pm/ET, Fox), where the No. 3 Detroit Lions (following their first playoff wins in years) and Jared Goff take on the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers and QB Brock Purdy.

CBS News Sunday Morning

Special 9am/8c

SUNDAY: The best reason to watch TV on Sunday mornings honors one of its own, the late Charles Osgood, who passed away Tuesday at 91. Osgood hosted the show from 1994, when he took over for original host Charles Kuralt, until retiring in 2016, when he was succeeded by Jane Pauley, who anchors the tribute. The special edition features excerpts from Osgood’s memorable interviews including Tony Bennett, Julia Child, Chuck Berry, Keith Haring, as well as remembrances of his way with words, his love of storytelling and music.

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: A four-part docuseries (concluding next Sunday) deconstructs a life lived in the spotlight, with Martha Stewart becoming as much a lifestyle brand as a polarizing celebrity. The series charts her ascendance as a media maven and successful businesswoman, her 2004 conviction for insider trading and fraud, and her against-the-odds comeback, culminating in a Sports Illustrated cover shoot at 81.

60 Minutes

7:30/6:30c

SUNDAY: Correspondent Cecilia Vega goes inside an Alabama women’s prison as part of a report on the state of the nation’s federal prison system, widely considered to be broken, with staffing crises, aging prisons and allegations of abuse. Other segments include Bill Whitaker reporting on the international law enforcement agency Interpol and Jon Wertheim’s profile of “modern-day Noah” Pat Craig, whose Colorado animal sanctuary is a haven for rescued animals, including Tiger King’s big cats.

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: The happy news about Helen’s (Rachel Shenton) pregnancy is clouded by her possible exposure to a bovine disease that could affect her unborn child. While she and James (Nicholas Ralph) nervously await test results, the practice’s new hire, Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose), learns there’s more to being a vet than book learning. “Your scholarship is exemplary, but your manner is diabolical,” chides Siegfried (Samuel West) to the novice, who at the very least should know how to maneuver around a field without taking a face plant in manure.

