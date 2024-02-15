We’ve heard about Supervisor Agent John Swift of the Office of Special Projects (Henry Ian Cusick) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) being in contact on NCIS: Hawai’i, and now we’ll get to see that in action.

Cusick returns in the CBS drama’s third season, and TV Insider can exclusively unveil first look photos (below) and a sneak peek of him in the second episode, “Crash and Burn,” airing February 19.

“[Swift is] a big reason why we have Sam,” Vanessa Lachey (who plays boss Jane Tennant) told us ahead of the premiere. “Swift comes in. Swift deals with Sam. Sam has a really interesting dynamic with Swift as well. He puts me with Jane,” LL COOL J added.

And now, in the sneak peek, which you can watch above, Jane and Sam join Swift in her office. “What we need to speak about is sensitive,” he says. “I know why you’re here. You don’t think I’m fit for duty. It’s why you sent Sam to babysit me,” Jane says, which Swift denies … sort of. Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including why Swift is in Hawai’i, which includes the reason behind the Russian mob’s breach of the U.S. Marshals service and them taking down the plane in the premiere.

Cusick’s Swift was introduced in the penultimate episode of Season 2, with Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) finding him standing in Jane’s office. Then, Sam came to Jane and Kate Whistler’s (Tori Anderson) aid in Caracas in the finale, and upon returning to Hawai’i, Jane thanked Swift for sending Sam. “Sounds like you handled it just fine,” he told her.

Last time Swift was seen, he was on the phone and commenting about the team (and Jane) on a call we only heard his side of, “It’s a solid group, loyal. Based on what I’ve seen, very by-the-book. This whole situation seems like an exception. No, I’m not sure what other secrets she’s hiding, or what other cretins this will bring out of the woodwork. Well, that’s the problem with our friends at the CIA. Yeah, couldn’t hurt to plus-up the team. I’ve got an idea who.”

Also coming up in the February 19 episode, following the crash of a prisoner transport plane, the NCIS team must find the convicts that escaped onto the island. Meanwhile, Sam Hanna and Tennant are tasked with locating a high-profile Russian prisoner known as “The Chemist.”

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, February 12, 10/9c, CBS