‘Griselda’: Fans Give Verdict on Sofia Vergara’s Performance in Netflix Drama

Netflix‘s new mini-series Griselda dropped yesterday, Thursday, January 25, and viewers are getting to see America’s Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara like never before.

The crime drama sees Vergara playing Griselda Blanco, who was the real-life “Godmother” of the cocaine drug trade in Miami in the 1970s through the early 2000s. The six-episode series follows Griselda’s rise from mother to drug lord, using her charm and savagery to create one of the most profitable cartels in history.

Many fans have already binged the entire series and have taken to social media to heap praise on Vergara for her gritty performance.

“I enjoyed this series and enjoyed seeing @SofiaVergara in such a different role. Great job,” wrote one fan on X (formely Twitter).

Another added, “Griselda Blanco turning her kids into murderers and drug dealers is WILD. Sofia Vergara is about to be nominated for everything from this Netflix mini series.”

“Loving her performance! Oscar worthy. And the soundtrack is ..Rock on Sofía, rock on!” said another.

Vergara is perhaps best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the Emmy award-winning ABC sitcom Modern Family. Since 2020, she’s appeared as a judge on America’s Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

The Emmy-nominated actress is more commonly known for starring in comedic roles, such as the films Soul Plane, New Year’s Eve, Chef, Hot Pursuit, The Female Brain, The Con is On, and more. So, Grisdela is the first time many fans have seen her acting against type.

“Griselda is genuinely one of the best tv shows i’ve ever seen, sofia vergara completely transformed herself,” wrote one impressed viewer.

“I’m so sleepy but sofia vergara is killing this role,” said another fan who stayed up to binge all six episodes.

Another added, “Watching #Griselda & @SofiaVergara is eating this role. I mean DEVOURING! So proud of her I knew she’d kill it since Modern Family, I knew.”

“Just finished watching #Griselda on Netflix 10/10,” said another. “Such a great watch if you enjoyed any of the #Narcos shows. #SofiaVergara did a phenomenal job as well.”

“Sofía Vergara is taking it all the way to the Emmys #griselda,” wrote another.

In addition to Vergara, the series stars singer Karol G (Carla), Alberto Guerra (Dario Sepúlveda), Christian Tappan (Arturo Mesa), Martín Rodríguez (Rivi Ayala), Juliana Aidén Martinez (June Hawkins), and Vanessa Ferlito (Carmen Gutiérrez).

Speaking at the Miami premiere of Grisedla, Vergara touched on her connection to the role, telling CBS News, “There were many similarities with [Griselda] that I felt that I connected.”

She continued, “I lived in Colombia during the 1970’s, ’80s and ’90s when the narco traffic was crazy. My brother died in that era. He was killed because he was part of that business. So, I kind of like had a lot of things, you know, I don’t want to say I had things in common, but I have to.”

Check out more reaction to the series below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Sofia Vergara is one of the most disrespected women in Hollywood and it’s all rooted in heavy misogyny and xenophobia — revenge mommy † (@byschiaparelli) January 25, 2024

