[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Griselda.]

The new Netflix miniseries Griselda doesn’t profess to be a documentary about Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, played on the show by Sofía Vergara. But you might be surprised how accurate the show is about the lives of this 80s-era cartel head and the people around her.

In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Griselda director Andrés Baiz said the series hews close to reality. “We do all the research possible. We read books, we interview people, we watch documentaries — and once you have all this information, you’re then going to tell this story of someone,” Baiz explained. “But you need to ask yourself: as creators, what are we saying? What is the theme of our show? And the theme of our show is women in power, women in a man’s world. So then the writing and the directing is encompassed by that theme. So a lot of what you see in the show — a lot of characters, events, actions — are absolutely real, but we were most interested in our theme and the inner truth of those characters.”

Read on to see what’s fact and what’s fiction from the six-episode series.

