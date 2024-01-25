‘Queer Eye’ Season 8 Star’s Brother Dies After Emotional Episode

In the latest season of Queer Eye, which dropped on Netflix yesterday, Wednesday, January 24, one particularly emotional episode featured Tim Keel, a KISS superfan who was primary caregiver to his brother, Tommy “Doody” Keel.

Tim appeared in Season 8’s second episode, titled “Kiss the Sky,” which featured the Fab Five (Anonti Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France) tasked with transforming his life.

It was one of Tim’s daughters, Melody, who nominated her father for the show, saying he needs to learn there is more to him than just being a KISS superfan and Doody’s carer.

In the episode, it’s revealed that Doody was left paralyzed after a car accident. “They didn’t think he was gonna live,” Tim told the Fab Five, per Entertainment Weekly. “He was in a coma for three months.”

Tim, whose house is decorated top to bottom in KISS memorabilia, has been caring for his older brother since 1986. The episode follows the Louisiana native as he undergoes his transformation while also checking in with his bed-bound brother throughout the journey.

Sadly, at the end of the episode, it’s revealed that six months after the filming of the episode, Doody passed away unexpectedly. The title card read, “Brothers together until the end.”

“I’ve had to learn to live life without him,” Tim told Netflix’s Tudum. “I didn’t realize how much I would miss him.”

After learning of Doody’s passing, many viewers worried about the impact it would have on Tim.

“I had to sit for a few minutes after finishing this episode. I hope Tim is doing well. RIP Doodie,” wrote one fan on the Queer Eye Reddit forum.

Another wrote, “I truly hope Tim is doing well after decades of selfless acts. It can be a very difficult adjustment.”

“At the end I was thinking, maybe he went to therapy or got on anti-depressants. Then it flashes his brother died – hoping that didn’t send him sliding backward,” added another commenter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody Grace (@melody_grace)

“Reading that Doodie passed away really saddened me. I think Tim is probably one of the most deserving contestants on the series. I really wish the best for him,” said another.

Thankfully, it seems like Tim is doing well, as he told Tudum, “Life has been really hard, but I feel like I have the tools to make it through and am lucky to have the love of my friends and family (and the Fab 5) around me.”

Queer Eye, Season 8, Now Streaming, Netflix