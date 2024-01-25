‘General Hospital’: Sonya Eddy’s Family in Fight with Friend Over Posthumous Emmy

Sonya Eddy on red carpet
Late General Hospital star Sonya Eddy, who died on December 19, 2022, was honored with a posthumous award at the Daytime Emmys last month, but her family still hasn’t received the trophy.

According to TMZ, this is because Sonya’s friend and producing partner, Tyler Ford, still has the award after accepting it on her behalf during the ceremony, which took place on December 15, 2023.

Sonya’s brother, Robbie Eddy, told TMZ that the family wasn’t told ahead of time that his sister would be receiving a posthumous award. He said the family is now trying to get in touch with the Television Academy to get a hold of the award, which he claimed Ford is refusing to hand over.

Robbie went on to say that the family doesn’t plan to take legal action against Ford or the Television Academy because “they don’t want to tarnish Sonya’s memory with a lawsuit.” However, he said he hopes Ford will decide to do the “right thing” and send them the trophy.

TMZ reports that if the family does receive the award, it is expected to be delivered to Sonya’s 84-year-old mother, who is said to have sponsored her daughter’s Hollywood career.

It was also reported that Sonya and Robbie had had a falling out before she died regarding care and support for their mom, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia. But Robbie told the publication they were working on fixing their relationship not long before Sonya passed away.

Sonya Eddy on General Hospital

Sonya died on December 19, 2022, due to a serious infection she developed after a non-emergency surgery. At the time, Ford told TMZ that Sonya was released from the hospital on December 11 following surgery but began to feel ill again and returned to the hospital on December 15, when it was discovered she had an infection.

She was placed on life support on the morning of December 19 and died later that night.

General Hospital, the soap in which Sonya played Epiphany Johnson between 2006 and 2022, paid tribute to the late star on the show’s 60th anniversary special earlier this month.

Neither the Television Academy nor Ford have commented on the Emmy award situation as of writing.

