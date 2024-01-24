Freevee’s ‘Judy Justice’ Sets Broadcast TV Debut With Repeats in Syndication This Fall

Judge Judy Sheindlin is heading back to broadcast TV with her Freevee streaming series Justice Judy set to hit airwaves in fall 2024.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sox Entertainment have announced a multi-year broadcast syndication deal for the show as of January 24. Sox Entertainment has secured a deal with major broadcast groups including Nexstar, Sunbeam, Cox Media, Weigel, and Mission Broadcasting in more than 100 U.S. broadcast markets where the show will premiere in the fall with an exact date to be set.

“What a full circle moment,” said Sheindlin. “This continues to be quite an adventure!” As fans of the TV judge know, Sheindlin entertained viewers for decades with her syndicated series Judge Judy, making the Freevee show’s broadcast debut even more of, as she called it, a full circle moment.

“We are thrilled to bring Judy Justice to linear television audiences nationwide. With Judge Judy Sheindlin at the helm, viewers can expect a compelling and thought-provoking legal experience in high definition for the first time in broadcast,” said Scott Koondel, CEO for Sox Entertainment and executive producer of Judy Justice. “I’m grateful that TV station groups have embraced this new innovative syndication model with talent that has been on broadcast stations for 28 years.”

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD, unscripted, and targeted programming, at Amazon MGM Studios added, “We remain honored that Her Honor agreed to go on this streaming adventure with us. Having firmly cemented her place as an icon of broadcast television, Judge Sheindlin took a pioneering risk bringing her new show and brand to a then-nascent service. Not only are we thrilled that her common sense, life skills building approach to justice has been a hit with cross-generational Amazon customers, we are beyond delighted that we, in partnership with Sox Entertainment, are now able to deliver Judy Justice back to hundreds of broadcast markets – and broadcast audiences – across North America. Full circle indeed.”

Judy Justice launched on Amazon’s free streaming platform Freevee in November 2021, following Sheindlin as she presides over the courtroom where she’s joined by newly minted lawyer Sarah Rose, who serves as the law clerk, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and bailiff Kevin Rasco. The court program recently released its third season on Freevee and Prime Video on January 22. New episodes will be released every weekday through April 5.

Stay tuned for more on Justice Judy‘s broadcast debut as we approach the fall months later this year, and don’t miss episodes now on Freevee and Prime Video.

Judy Justice, New Episodes, Amazon Freevee