‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Warns You Might Not Like Where Janine & Gregory’s Relationship Is Going

It’s been quite some time since the bell last rang at Abbott Elementary, but classes will soon be in session once again as teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), and more return to the halls for Season 3’s long-awaited premiere on February 7.

Before returning to the airwaves though, the series continued to make history at the 75th Emmys as Brunson took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Additionally, Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and the show overall were nominated in their respective categories, making way for plenty of celebration.

The event was also a celebration for Williams, who partnered with Johnnie Walker, which served as the Official Spirits Partner of the ceremony and donated earnings to the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF). Getting back to work after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Williams says, “I think a lot of people forgot that although it was the actors and the writers that were on strike, that meant people in all departments weren’t able to [work] either. It not only took its toll creatively but also financially; people were struggling at one point just to stand in solidarity with us. And that’s one of the reasons that I found this partnership with Johnnie Walker so interesting, was that it could help support those people who had been waiting for stuff to come back.”

The actor, who went through the writers’ strike in 2007 and 2008 during his time with Everybody Hates Chris, recalls the experience, saying, “I remember that one distinctly. And that’s why when this one came up, I knew in a way what to prepare for… But I do hope that these processes can be easier going down the road and there is some more equity in these conversations.”

Along with trying to help colleagues behind the scenes, Williams will continue to entertain and deliver heartwarming storylines onscreen as Gregory Eddie. Below, he’s opening up about what’s in store for his relationship with Brunson’s Janine, which was left up in the air at the end of Season 2 as she pressed pause on pursuing a romance. Plus, he’s teasing how many guest stars fans can anticipate as well as how Gregory has evolved since fans saw him on screen last year.

Season 3 is almost here. Will it follow the same format as past seasons, or has the school year timeline been altered due to strike-related delays?



Tyler James Williams: There were certain things that would have been really cool and fun to do that needed a longer arc time that we would rush if we did it in 14 [episodes]. But what I love most because it’s condensed this year is it can pack a punch more every episode. It’s been fun to watch our writers really hit hard every episode, not thinking about how long they have to extend this out, but there were definitely some things that had to change. [We’re] staying true to our usual timeline for the show and trying to follow a school year. So there will have to be some catching up that happens from what would’ve started in September. But that first episode is so fun is the only way I can put it. It’s just fun, and there’s a reason why it has to be an hour. We couldn’t do it in 22 minutes.

Gregory’s had a lot of growth as an educator. What can we expect from him in Season 3?

I think there is something to be said about a character that comes in the way Gregory came in where he had never really made the choice to be at Abbott. Now concretely having made that choice, in Season 3, he’s kind of grasping the concept of he’s now a part of the fabric of Abbott. He’s not a newcomer, he’s not somebody who’s here temporarily, he’s here, he’s a fixture. And I think the personality of the school and the tone of the school is kind of on his shoulders a bit. He’s shouldering more of that responsibility now, and that’s kind of something that we’ll watch him struggle with over the course of Season 3.

Will he lean on his colleagues more this season? We saw a bit of that when he shared some “bro hugs” with Jacob (Chris Perfetti) in Season 2.



I think that’s the push-pull of who Gregory is, is this idea that he does need help. He just doesn’t want to ask for it or tries to muscle things through himself. So I think in a way what I can say is the writers are very much aware of that and they will continue to put him in situations where he has to make a choice that is either ask for help or do it your way, but they don’t always go one way or another. Sometimes it’s better for him to trust his gut and just do it himself, and other times it’s better for him to ask for help. So you’ll see him putting those situations a lot more, that I can tell you for sure.

Is there anything you can tease about Gregory and Janine’s relationship moving forward? Will there be any progress?

There’s always movement. It’s just a matter of in what direction… It’s going somewhere. I don’t know if you’re going to like where it’s going. I don’t know if it necessarily is moving forward or moving backward or laterally, but it moves. It’s a very alive situation that they can’t ignore because obviously, they’re coworkers. It’s just a matter of in what direction the writers decide to make that movement happen. And there’s a lot of acrobatics that happened this year. I’ll put it that way.

You’ve had some great guest stars already on the show. Will there be more in Season 3?

Oh, there’s a bunch. There’s a bunch. And by the day it increases. We’re talking about it constantly because thankfully we’re a show that a good amount of people would like to be a part of, which is nice, and where the right slot is for them, if that ever comes about, we try to slide them in. But yeah, there’s a really good amount. I can’t say any of them or else Quinta will somehow hear this, jump through the phone, and kill me. But there’s a lot. And I can say there’s more than what has been.

Everybody Hates Chris has an anniversary coming up. How does it feel to be part of such monumental comedies as that and Abbott?

What was interesting was being at the Emmys and seeing what they did this year showing all the shows of the past have stood the test of time. They got to the Martin segment and I looked up and I saw Tichina Arnold and they did the whole kind of song and dance about how it had never been nominated and all of that. And it was really interesting being there for a show that was being nominated and she and I worked together on a show that previously never really got its due when it was out.

It reminded me that that’s the real test of a show. Can it stand the test of time? There’s a bunch of shows that do well. I remember when Everybody Hates Chris aired, we would think we were getting dominated by a bunch of other shows awards-wise, and if you look at it now, it’s like we stood the test of time and I think hopefully that’s what Abbott can do, that it stands there as one of those great kind of contributions to TV. It’s been almost 20 years since [Everybody Hates Chris]. It’s a blessing to not only still be here, but for it to still be relevant. And I hope that Abbott can do that as well.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 9/8c, ABC