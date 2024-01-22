All the Details on ‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei’s Tennis Career

Will You Accept This News? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

On this season of ABC‘s The Bachelor, we can probably expect Joey Graziadei to crack (more than a few) tennis puns with the 32 girls competing for his hand in marriage. From Joey claiming that he is looking for his “doubles partner” to promote the show’s season premiere to his tagline — “Game. Set. Match.” — on this season’s official poster, there is no denying that Joey’s love for tennis is going to play an important part. Because, as we all know, before Joey got his heart broken by Charity Lawson in the Season 20 finale of The Bachelorette, the 28-year-old had a career as a tennis pro.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Joey played varsity tennis at the local high school in his hometown of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, which is roughly 30 miles outside of Philly. He then went on to play Division II Men’s Tennis at West Chester University of Pennsylvania. And according to a website for West Chester University’s Athletics Department, Joey was 5’11 and weighed 170 pounds during the 2016-2017 season.

Upon graduating, he took his passion for the sport and moved to Hawaii to turn it into a career. According to his LinkedIn profile, Joey worked as the head tennis professional at Princeville Makai Golf Club for over a year until he took his skills to Kukui’ula, which is located on the South Shore of Kaua’i. Now, Joey works as a lifestyle and experience ambassador at Kukui’ula Development Club, where he assists guests and members in activities, including tennis.

Although Joey isn’t exactly new to The Bachelor, considering he had been on the show once before, this Hawaii-based tennis pro can’t believe that he has this opportunity to be the leading man for Season 28. In an interview on Good Morning America, Joey said, “I never would have thought I’d be in this position. I was just a normal dude in Hawaii teaching tennis about a year ago and how everything’s changed has been amazing.”

Seeing as Joey has already found love on the court, do you think he will find it off the court during this season of The Bachelor?

The Bachelor, Season 28 Premiere, Monday, January 22, 8/7c, ABC