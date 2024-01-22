‘Finding Your Roots’: Ed O’Neill Uncovers Civil War Hero’s Bravery in First Look (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Finding Your Roots

 More

Modern Family‘s Ed O’Neill is learning a little bit more about his real family in the latest episode of PBS‘s Finding Your Roots, and we have an exclusive first look.

The actor who is also known for playing Al Bundy in Married… with Children, is sitting down with Henry Louis Gates Jr. to uncover his past, particularly the bravery of his ancestor Bridget Tyrrell, whose remarkable acts of kindness, bravery, and care during the Civil War are still remembered.

Ed O'Neill on 'Finding Your Roots'

(Credit: PBS)

In the clip above, O’Neill reads her obituary, provided to him by Gates Jr., who notes the year of publication to be 1897, decades after the Civil War ended. Reading aloud, O’Neill relays the obituary’s highlighted sections, saying, “During the late war, Mrs. Tyrrell had two sons and 15 nephews in the northern army and made several trips to the southern battlefields to administer to their wants. Many a dying solider blessed her for her kindness and care with their last breath.”

According to O’Neill, this estimation of Mrs. Tyrrell rings true with the picture he had in his mind. “So that was sort of what I thought,” he says in reaction to the obituary. ” So, that was sort of what I thought was a big part of her job. It would be,” O’Neill stated.

'Finding Your Roots' Trailer: Valerie Bertinelli Learns Shocking Family Secret (VIDEO)
Related

'Finding Your Roots' Trailer: Valerie Bertinelli Learns Shocking Family Secret (VIDEO)

“It was holding people’s hands who were staring into the terror of death,” Gates Jr. confirmed.

“Oh my god, that’s incredible,” O’Neill remarked, adding, “That’s moving.”

“I don’t know what she was like to live with, but she performed nobly,” Gates Jr. echoed.

To see how the entirety of O’Neill’s episode and ancestral deep dive unfold, don’t miss the latest episode of Finding Your Roots, which will arrive on January 23. Stay tuned for more revealing segments and episodes as the ongoing season continues on PBS.

Finding Your Roots, Tuesdays, 8/7c, PBS

Finding Your Roots - PBS

Finding Your Roots where to stream

Finding Your Roots

Ed O'Neill

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Gail in 'Savannah' (1996-97)
1
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor David Gail Dies at 58
Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on 'Chicago P.D.,' Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood on 'Chicago Med,' and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on 'Chicago Fire'
2
One Chicago: Why There Might Not Be a 3-Show Crossover This Season
Kali Reis, Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, and Woody Harrelson in 'True Detective'
3
‘True Detective’: How ‘Night Country’ Connects to Season 1
TV Insider Echo Change My Mind
4
Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Was a Huge Letdown
Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Reese Witherspoon in 'Big Little Lies'
5
‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3: Nicole Kidman Gives Huge Update