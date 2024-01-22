‘Invincible’ Season 2 Part Two Premiere Date Confirmed for March 2024

Prime Video has revealed that the highly acclaimed adult animated superhero series Invincible, co-produced by Skybound Animation and Amazon MGM Studios, is set to premiere the second half of its eight-episode second season on Thursday, March 14.

The upcoming episodes will be released weekly, with four new installments, exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories globally. The announcement comes on January 22, 2024, which marks the 21st anniversary of the original comic book.

Invincible revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). As Mark develops his powers, he learns his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible previously announced the second season would air in two parts, with the first four episodes in November 2023 and the rest coming sometime in early 2024. The fourth episode aired on November 24, 2023; there has yet to be an official word on an exact premiere date for Part 2.

Teasing the remainder of Season 2, the show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, previously told TV Insider, “There’s definitely more Mauler, either in twin form or not, to come. We love those characters; there’s a lot planned for them.”

The first half of season two received recognition with Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series and maintains its “Certified Fresh” status with a perfect 100% score.

In addition to Yeun and Simmons, the show features an all-star voice cast, including Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Andrew Rannells, and Chris Diamantopoulos. Meanwhile, new additions for Season 2 include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, Prime Video