Michelle Keegan: Why the ‘Fool Me Once’ Breakout Is One to Watch

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Can’t a gal get an award for her acting and not just her looks? Before the British Soap Awards eliminated its Sexiest Female category in 2015, Keegan took home the prize in six consecutive years, per Digital Spy. And that winning streak was “embarrassing” for Keegan, as she told The Observer in December 2023.

“Because I was in a lot of heavy storylines,” she added. “There was one where I felt like I was crying every day for months and months. And then at the end of it, when the accolade was Sexiest Female. It was so frustrating. … And the funny thing is, I’m not sexy! I’ve never been sexy! My friends have always laughed about it. Even when I say the word, it makes me cringe.”

Fortunately, other awards shows have recognized Keegan’s talent. She won Best Soap Newcomer at the TV Quick Awards in 2008 and Best Actress at the TV Choice Awards in 2018.