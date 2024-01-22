‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Show for ‘Impossible’ Rhyme Time Puzzle

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Viewers tuning in to Friday’s (January 19) episode of Wheel of Fortune were left bewildered by a Rhyme Time puzzle that was almost ‘impossible’ to solve because it didn’t actually rhyme.

The episode saw a battle between Jill Yawn, an elementary school bookkeeper from Daphne, Alabama, Tammie Herring, a second-grade teacher from Houston, Texas, and Randy Kuper, a national sales manager from Wheeling, Illinois.

Things were going well for the three contestants until they hit a tricky two-word puzzle under the Rhyme Time category. Both Herring and Kuper ended up going Bankrupt trying to figure out the confusing puzzle.

Incredibly, Yawn managed to work it out after guessing there was a “Y” or two in the answer. “Absolutely Positively,” she said, which host Pat Sajak deemed correct.

However, viewers at home were not having it and took to social media to blast the show for such a confusing answer.

“Absolutely and positively do not rhyme!!” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“So on Wheel of Fortune the puzzle subject was rhyme time and the answer was: Absolutely Positively. SERIOUSLY???” added another viewer.

Another frustrated fan wrote, “Do “Absolutely Positively” rhyme? Absolutely, positively NO!!!”

“‘Absolutely Positively’ doesn’t belong in the Rhyme Time category a**holes,” said another.

One upset viewer tagged the official Wheel of Fortune X account and wrote, “Love your show and have for years… HOWEVER hello?! “ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY” does NOT rhyme!! Absolutely resolutely WOULD be a rhyme!

The latest Wheel backlash comes a week after some fans accused the show of rigging its prize wheel to ensure the BMW was given away. The car popped up five nights in a row, eventually being won on the Friday, January 12 episode.

One person not complaining, though, is Yawn, who not only bagged herself a trip to Antigua for answering the Rhyme Time puzzle but also won a Ford Mustang MACH-E Select in the Bonus Round. Overall, she walked away with $62,205 cash and two fabulous prizes. That is absolutely, positively a successful night.

