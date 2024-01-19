Welcome to Law & Order: Organized Crime, Randall Stabler!

Heading into Season 4, we knew that Dean Norris would be coming in as Detective Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) older brother, a successful real estate agent. The two have a strained relationship due to a disagreement about their father. And after the Season 4 premiere set up Randall’s introduction, the first footage of him is revealed in the promo for Episode 2, “Deliver Us From Evil,” airing January 25.

At the end of the premiere, Stabler finds his mother Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) searching for tickets — and she pleads with him to look but thinks he’s Randall. She can’t remember where she’s going. “Don’t touch me,” she tells him. “I don’t need you. I need Randall. I need your brother. Where is Randall?”

Now, in the promo, which you can watch above, we not only get a look at SVU‘s Tamara Tunie as ME Melinda Warner (she’s guest starred on there since her exit, but this is her first Organized Crime episode) and the case, but also at the Stabler brothers together. And just as Danielle Moné Truitt previewed for TV Insider, Sergeant Ayanna Bell finds out Randall exists when Detective Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) tells her Stabler went to pick him up. “You glad to see me?” Randall asks Elliot as the video ends.

“These first few episodes, [his brothers are] just being introduced,” Truitt told us. “We’ll see as the episodes go on, if the worlds collide, if his brothers collide with his work life. I hope it does. I hope we get to play with them as well. I’m sure Bell will end up having some kind of conversation with Stabler about the fact that he has brothers. Hopefully it’ll come up and they’ll be able to have that discussion and see what he’s feeling about it.”

In “Deliver Us From Evil,” in addition to the introduction of Randall, after a deadly bombing claims the life of a spiritual leader, Stabler meets with an officer who’s convinced the crime is part of a larger conspiracy. Plus, tensions rise within the task force as Jet struggles to get her team on board with Vargas’ (Tate Ellington) program.

