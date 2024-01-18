New Face on ‘Law & Order,’ Jason Momoa ‘On the Roam,’ ‘Sort Of’ a Final Season

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order

Season Premiere 8/7c

Well-known for its revolving door policy, the mothership of the Law & Order franchise welcomes Veep veteran Reid Scott to the detective team, replacing Jeffrey Donovan as Season 23 gets underway. He’s Det. Vincent Riley, who’s not the most popular guy within the NYPD, though Lt. Dixon (Camryn Manheim) has his back. Paired with Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw, their first case involves a murder on a university campus stirring up issues of free speech vs. hate speech. Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi and Sam Waterston are back representing the prosecution.

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Season Premiere 9/8c

How better to mark the milestone 25th anniversary of the enduring SVU than with a blessed arrival—namely, the child of detective-turned-professor Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and detective-turned-ADA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino). The celebration is short-lived when duty inevitably calls, in the form of a child gone missing in broad daylight. Followed by the Season 4 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime (10/9c), in which Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns from an undercover assignment to some revolutionary changes in the workplace, including an AI adviser hired by Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) to bring the department into the 21st century.

Max

On the Roam

Documentary Premiere

Aquaman Jason Momoa is on “a quest for inspiration” in an eight-part (two a week) travelogue series in which he chases his passion for craftsmanship—in building motorbikes and other vehicles, guitars and other instruments, and photography—urging artists of all sorts to share their gifts. In the opener, he joins a team of builders to recreate vintage DAH Hill Climbers, then travels with photographer Todd Hido to see the world through a new lens.

Max

Sort Of

Season Premiere

The Peabody-winning comedy about Sabi (co-creator/star Bilal Baig), a non-binary Pakistani-Canadian millennial navigating a number of identity and cultural crises, presents its third and final season with two episodes a week through Feb. 8. Sabi is grieving the death of their father, but this new chapter of life also presents opportunities for Sabi to make some changes and explore without parental restraints the person they’ve always wanted to be.

DERMOT CARBERRY/Project 10 Productions Inc

Son of a Critch

Season Finale 8/7c

The second season of the nostalgic Canadian family comedy ends with much anticipation of the appearance of Halley’s Comet in 1986. But closer to Earth, young Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) can’t muster up his usual nerdy enthusiasm after he learns Fox’s (Sophia Powers) family is moving. And the entire family is less than thrilled that a new restaurant is being built right next to their house. (Season 3 begins next Thursday.)

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Tall Tales of Jim Bridger (8/7c, INSP): The loquacious mountain man (Rib Hillis) regales a group of settlers with how he was once killed by Blackfeet warriors and yet somehow survived.

Hell’s Kitchen (8/7c, Fox): With the finale a week away, the remaining chefs are tasked to run a kitchen, while Gordon Ramsay throws some curveballs their way. Guest diners include Solomon Thomas of the New York Jets, Not Dead Yet’s Lauren Ash, Hot Ones’ Sean Evans and former Journey lead singer Jeff Scott Soto.

Botched (10/9c, E!): Docs Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are back to fix plastic surgeries gone wrong, starting with a woman who has endured 42 surgeries to repair her face after a car accident and is now in danger of losing her left eye.

Eric André Live Near Broadway (midnight/11c, Adult Swim): Performing at Terminal 5 in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen, the comedian is joined by Emmy and Tony winner Billy Porter for a raucous half-hour special.

Double Cross (streaming on ALLBLK): The crime drama starring Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan as "Wonder Twins" Erica and Eric Cross, on a crusade against child trafficking, begins its fifth season with a case that gets personal when Eric's newborn son is kidnapped.