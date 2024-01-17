Megan Thee Stallion & Iman Vellani to Present at Crunchyroll’s 2024 Anime Awards

Crunchyroll unveiled the nominees and celebrity-fan presenters for the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, featuring contenders for Anime of the Year, such as Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2, Vinland Saga Season 2, Bocchi the Rock!, and Oshi No Ko.

Additionally, the star-studded lineup of presenters for the live ceremony and pre-show in Tokyo has been announced, and it includes Ms Marvel‘s Iman Vellani and artist Megan Thee Stallion.

“With more than 30 anime studios, 5 streaming platforms, 50 series and films, and over 50 voice actors, the nominees for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards represent the world-class creatives powering the global love of anime,” said Rahul Purini, President, Crunchyroll. “We’re proud to present this year’s nominees and look forward to the show where we, with our incredible slate of global presenters, will celebrate anime’s ability to captivate fans around the world.”

“Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do! I love cosplaying all of my favorite characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles! I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honor the best anime creators and shows in the world,” said Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans can vote on Crunchyroll from now until January 27 at 11:59 PM Pacific time.

Other Anime Awards presenters include Japanese artist LiSA, Japan personality Roland, fashion model Aquaria, British rapper Che Lingo, content creator Lena Lemon, artist Yaeji, and Philippines singer Ylona Garcia. More to be announced soon.

Check out the nominees below.

Anime Awards 2024 Nominees (Listed in alphabetical order by category)

Anime of the Year

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

【OSHI NO KO】

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Continuing Series

Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)

JUJUTSU KAISEN (JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2)

ONE PIECE

SPY x FAMILY (SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2)

VINLAND SAGA (VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2)

Best New Series

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Chainsaw Man

Heavenly Delusion

Hell’s Paradise

【OSHI NO KO】

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Film

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

BLUE GIANT

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence

Suzume

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK

Best Original Anime

Akiba Maid War

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- Season2

Buddy Daddies

Do It Yourself!!

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury

THE MARGINAL SERVICE

Best Animation

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Mob Psycho 100 III

TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Best Character Design

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

【OSHI NO KO】

TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Best Director

Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Keiichiro Saito – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man

Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion

Shota Goshozono – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Daisuke Hiramaki – 【OSHI NO KO】

Best Cinematography

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Heavenly Delusion

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Art Direction

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

【OSHI NO KO】

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Romance

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Happy Marriage

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Best Comedy

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Buddy Daddies

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

URUSEIYATSURA

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

ONE PIECE

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

The Ancient Magus’ Bride SEASON 2

Best Drama

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

【OSHI NO KO】

To Your Eternity Season 2

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Slice of Life

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Do It Yourself!!

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Best Main Character

Bocchi (Hitori Goto) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Denji – Chainsaw Man

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Mob (Shigeo Kageyama) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Monkey D. Luffy – ONE PIECE

Thorfinn – VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Best Supporting Character

Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Kana Arima – 【OSHI NO KO】

Power – Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Suguru Geto – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Bojji – Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Miri Unasaka – Buddy Daddies

Pochita – Chainsaw Man

Suletta Mercury – Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury

Best Anime Song

Idol – YOASOBI – 【OSHI NO KO】

KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

Seisyun Complex – Kessoku Band – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Suzume – RADWIMPS feat. toaka – Suzume

Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

【OSHI NO KO】

Suzume

Best Opening Sequence

Idol – YOASOBI – 【OSHI NO KO】

innocent arrogance – BiSH – Heavenly Delusion

KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

Song of the Dead – KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Where Our Blue Is –– Tatsuya Kitani – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

WORK – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise

Best Ending Sequence

Akari – Soshi Sakiyama – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Happiness of the Dead – Shiyui – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) – MAXIMUM THE HORMONE – Chainsaw Man

Koi Kogare – milet × MAN WITH A MISSION – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Mephisto – QUEEN BEE – 【OSHI NO KO】

color – yama – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Best Voice Artist Performance – Japanese

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) – ONE PIECE

Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Best Voice Artist Performance – English

Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) – TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) – BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) – Hell’s Paradise

Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Artist Performance – Castilian

David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE New World

David Flores (Dot Barrett) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Joel Gómez Jimenez (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Majo Montesinos Guzmán (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

María Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man

Marta Moreno (UTA) – One Piece Film Red

Best Voice Artist Performance – Latin Spanish

Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Emilio Treviño (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

José Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 lll

Nycolle González (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Best Voice Artist Performance – Portuguese

Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – KONOSUBA -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson

Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece

Léo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man

Vágner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Best Voice Artist Performance – German

Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man

Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr.STONE New World

Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Voice Artist Performance – Italian

Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night

Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man

Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – THE FIRST SLAM DUNK

Federica Simonelli (UTA) – One Piece Film Red

Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Mosè Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Artist Performance – Arabic

Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 1

Mohammad Dal’o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100

Ra’fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super

Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1

Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. STONE

Best Voice Artist Performance – French

Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – KONOSUBA –God’s blessing on this wonderful world!

Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Martin Faliu (Aqua) – 【OSHI NO KO】

Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man

2024 Anime Awards Live Ceremony, Saturday, March 2, Crunchyroll