‘Percy Jackson’: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries & Aryan Simhadri Give Out Camp Superlatives (VIDEO)

Going to summer camp makes some lifelong memories. For the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast, that was certainly true.

The actors who play the demigods and satyrs of Camp Half-Blood became a tight-knit group while filming Season 1 of the Disney+ fantasy series. In the TV Insider video above, stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri dish out camp superlatives to their fellow Camp Half-Blood campers (with one adult guest star thrown in).

One thing is clear: Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue) was a very popular person on set. The trio not only named her “most likely to be the most popular kid at camp,” but also said she’s the most likely to receive most of these superlatives. Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) and Andrew Alvarez (Chris Rodriguez) were also named a lot. And they say Adam Copeland — the wrestling superstar who plays the war god Ares — would tell the best scary stories around the campfire.

When it came to the superlatives the Percy, Annabeth, and Grover actors would give each other, the young stars immediately started poking fun.

They all agree that Jeffries is most likely to prank the cabins. But who’s most likely to cry on the last day of camp? “Aryan,” Jeffries says without missing a beat. “What?!” Simhadri laughs in response. It turns out this belief is inspired by an upcoming sentimental scene between Scobell and Jeffries that made Simhadri tear up while filming.

They quickly got back to teasing. When Scobell joked he was most likely to be “the coolest guy at camp,” Jeffries declares, “That’s not true at all.” Classic Annabeth, keeping Percy humble. Simhadri suggested a different title: “most likely to steal things” or “cause a raucous.” Jeffries says he’s “most likely to tell a lie,” to which Scobell shoots back, “Why would I do that?!”

He couldn’t deny Jeffries’ next suggestion: “most likely to set the camp on fire.” Percy did nearly set Camp Half-Blood ablaze in Episode 2, after all. But it’s what Jeffries slyly says next that has us still scratching our heads: “most likely to bite one of the centaur’s ankles.” I’m sorry, what?! Context, please!

Check out the rest of the superlatives in the full video interview above, and don’t miss the adventures to come in the remaining two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1.

