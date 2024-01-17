‘Jeopardy!’: Buzzy Cohen Gets New Hosting Role After Mayim Bialik Exit

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

After Mayim Bialik‘s surprising exit as Jeopardy! host in December, it seemed like Ken Jennings would take on the regular syndicated show and the tournaments all on his own. However, that isn’t quite the case.

Former champion and Inside Jeopardy! podcast co-host Buzzy Cohen has stepped in to lighten the load, hosting two play-in games for the currently airing Champions Wildcard tournament, which features brief winners from Season 39 plus the recent Second Chance winners.

However, in a Jeopardy! first, Cohen’s episodes are audio-only and are available via TuneIn Radio. If you’re wondering why these episodes aren’t included in the televised broadcasts, well, there is a logical reason, as a user on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum explained.

“There are more 1- and 2-day champs from Season 39 than there are spaces in the two 27-player [Wildcard] tournament brackets, so they had nine champs play in audio-only play-in games on TuneIn Radio,” the user wrote.

“Those games are hosted by Buzzy; the actual tournament is hosted by Ken. The first two of three games aired on January 12th (and are available on demand), and those winners will play in this group for CWC; the third game airs February 2nd and that game’s winner goes to the next group for CWC.”

Cohen shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of him behind the famous game show podium. “Well, I made it back onto the Alex Trebek Stage to host the play-in games for the #Jeopardy Champions Wildcard Competition,” he said. “I was honored to stand behind the lectern and deliver some wonderful clues to these past champions.”

This isn’t Cohen’s first time hosting the show. After his nine-game winning streak in 2016, the music supervisor originally from New Jersey won the 2017 Tournament of Champions (TOC), cementing himself as a fan favorite. He would return to the show in 2021 to serve as a guest host for that year’s TOC.

It remains to be seen if Cohen’s hosting role will expand in the future, but based on his performance in the play-in episodes, fans are already excited for more.

“Gotta say I did not like Buzzy as a contestant, but he blew me away as a host. Clear, concise, kept the game moving, and very professional,” said one fan on Reddit. “He was my choice to replace Alex, with Ken as my 2nd choice. I wouldn’t mind seeing Buzzy host here and there or have more onscreen involvement.”

“I would LOVE if Buzzy was host again sometimes,” added another, while one fan wrote, “I love Buzzy..he is awesome on the Jeopardy Podcast. Would like to see him more involved, but not replacing Ken.”

Another added, “I got so excited for a moment, then realized it was audio only. I really hope we get to see him host a full tournament again. He was amazing!”

One fan on Instagram wrote, “Love you as host, Buzzy! You and Ken should alternate! Both great hosts!”

Another said, “I will always and forever be Team Buzzy as @jeopardy permanent host!!”

Bialik took to Instagram in December to reveal she had been axed as host of the long-running game show. “As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” she stated. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

The Big Bang Theory alum had been alternating with Jennings on the syndicated show while also hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! and special tournaments, such as the National College Championship and High School Reunion.

However, Bialik stepped away from the show last May in solidarity with the WGA strike. While it was expected she would eventually return to the show, Sony Television decided not to bring her back.