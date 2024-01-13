‘True Detective’ Goes Dark, NFL Wild Card Playoffs, Clive Owen Is ‘Monsieur Spade,’ ‘Belgravia’s Next Generation

Jodie Foster stars in the eerie new season of HBO’s True Detective, subtitled Night Country and set in Alaska as a mining town settles into months of perpetual darkness. A weekend full of NFL wild card playoffs includes a game played exclusively on Peacock. Clive Owen plays an older, wiser version of classic gumshoe Sam Spade, relocated to France in the 1960s. The costume drama Belgravia returns with a sequel set three decades later in the 1870s.

SUNDAY: Afraid of the dark? You might think twice before delving into the riveting new season of the mystery anthology, set in a remote Alaska town that has just plunged into months of perpetual darkness. Jodie Foster is excellent as the abrasive local police chief Liz Danvers, who teams with an equally uncompromising former partner, now state trooper Evangeline “Angie” Navarro (former pro boxer Kali Reis), when a bizarre mass murder connects to the killing of an Indigenous activist who protested the mine that locals accuse is poisoning the town. When missing scientists in a research facility are found naked and frozen in the ice in a gruesome tableau, showrunner Issa López’s acknowledged debt to John Carpenter’s The Thing is made chillingly clear. (See the full review.)

NFL Playoffs

SATURDAY: For the first (though probably not last) time, a wild card playoff game will be presented exclusively on streaming, with Peacock airing the Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (Saturday, 8 pm/ET) in a calculated bid to get more sampling for the sports-heavy platform. Earlier on Saturday, Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans on NBC (4:30 pm/ET). Sunday’s games are on CBS (Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm/ET), Fox (Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 pm/ET) and NBC (Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8 pm/ET).

SUNDAY: Immortalized by Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon, the classic private eye Sam Spade (created by Dashiell Hammett) goes Gallic in an evocative mystery series from Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) and Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street). With world-weary and rapier wit, Clive Owen brings a rugged charisma to Spade, who’s somehow become a widower with a vineyard in a scenic French village circa 1963. “I’m allergic to other people’s business,” he insists, which doesn’t stop him from getting involved after a grisly massacre of nuns at a nearby convent where his precocious teenage ward, Teresa (Cara Bossom), is being schooled. Soon enough, Spade is confronting spies and snipers in a town scarred by WWII treachery and the more recent Algerian conflict. (See the full review.)

The first chapter of the costume drama based on Julian Fellowes’ (Downton Abbey) novel aired nearly four years ago, back when the channel was known as Epix. The setting is still the same—the posh London neighborhood of a gilded age of gentry—but a time jump takes us 30 years ahead to 1871, when Frederick (a solemn Benjamin Wainwright), the third Lord Trenchard, pursues a romantic future despite having been emotionally scarred by an unloving upbringing. (His father never got over the fact that Frederick was the result of an extramarital affair.) After Frederick weds new-to-the-scene Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater) following a whirlwind courtship, his psychological issues threaten the happiness of their union. And does her sister Emily (Hannah Onslow) have eyes for the handsome Reverend James (Toby Regbo), who happens to be Frederick’s estranged brother? It’s a small if elegant world in Belgravia.

SUNDAY: The finale of this excruciating series goes up, up and away into a realm of inexplicable weirdness. It’s a bizarre finish, even by the hip “cringe” standards of this thuddingly obvious satire about “white saviors” Whitney (a superb Emma Stone) and Asher (Nathan Fielder), whose ridiculous HGTV show about transforming an ethnic enclave of California into an oasis of expensive “passive homes” only exposes their toxic narcissism. (The best gag, besides an extended cameo by TV host Rachael Ray, who seems to have nothing but contempt for their eco-project, is that their fictional Green Queen show has been relegated to HGTV GO, where understandably few are watching.) On the plus side, you’ve probably never seen a twist like the one that dominates most of this supersized anticlimax.

