‘Gen V’ Stars Reveal Dream ‘Boys’ Team-Ups (VIDEO)

Gen V may have wrapped its freshman run late last year, but the cast is already slated to return for another exciting chapter as Prime Video renewed the college-set spinoff of The Boys for a second season.

Following the finale, TV Insider caught up with stars Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, Derek Luh, Lizze Broadway, Asa Germann, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, who weighed in on cast and character superlatives. In the video above, they get silly and candid about everything from who would be least fazed by the chaotic world of Gen V to which of them is the “neat freak” of the group.

But perhaps one of the most important questions they’re answering is which character from The Boys (which returns for a fourth season this year) they’d most like to share the screen with at some point. “Butcher and Kimiko,” Thor answers easily, referring to Karl Urban‘s potty-mouthed vigilante and Karen Fukuhara‘s indestructible Supe. “I just love him so much,” Thor continues.

“Oh, of course you do,” Sinclair chimes in. When Thor questions why Sinclair would think that, the actress who plays blood-controlling Supe Marie Moreau just says, “I don’t know, that makes so much sense to me.”

“It does make sense, for sure,” Luh adds.

“It makes sense. He’s just a dude,” Sinclair continues. Thor can’t deny the claim, declaring, “Yeah, I love him.” There’s also another reason Thor is eager to share the screen with Urban’s Butcher: “Karl is the only one [from The Boys cast] that I haven’t met.”

But do Sinclair and Luh agree with her? Watch the full fun superlative clip above, and stay tuned for any updates on The Boys and Gen V as the latest seasons take shape at Prime Video.

Gen V, Season 1, Streaming Now, Prime Video

The Boys, Season 4, Coming 2024, Prime Video