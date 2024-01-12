‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Season 2 Adds New Hacker for Team, Plus Meet the New Boss

The Missing Persons Unit is undergoing some changes for the second season, and these two new characters very much sound designed to shake things up.

Alisha-Marie Ahamed has been cast in a series regular role of Wayne Pascal and Gil Bellows will be heavily recurring as Inspector Hollis Braun in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2 (premiering March 5), TV Insider has learned.

Wayne is a master hacker and an old friend of Jason’s (Scott Caan) he brings in; they worked together in Afghanistan. The “spitfire techie” is serving her house arrest sentence in a dingy motel and has a heart of gold beneath an edgy exterior. The fact that she’s a woman (and hot) is something Jason never told his ex-wife Nikki (Dania Ramirez), which raises issues even as she’s planning her wedding to Mike (Ryan Broussard).

Season 1 did end with Nikki and Jason sharing a moment on the couch. “It is an echo of the past, but Keith’s story this season has definitely brought them together — emotionally, physically, professionally — in a way that will, even without the presence of Keith in the next season, have a ripple effect in terms of their relationship and obviously her relationship with Mike,” showrunner John Eisendrath told TV us after the Season 1 finale.

Braun, Nikki and Jason’s new boss and the head of the division, is described as “an iron hand under a pleasant demeanor” who “has every intention of keeping their antics in line.” He’s especially keeping an eye on the unpredictable Jason.

Also new for Season 2? The MPU team’s new office in headquarters continues to work to find the missing or abducted and help reunite them with their loved ones before it’s too late. Also part of the MPU team is Kemi Adebayo (Adeola Role), a spiritually savvy detective with an astonishing knowledge base, and forensic anthropologist C (guest star Petey Gibson).

Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, March 5, 9/8c, Fox