Sometimes criminals know the right people to help the cops, as is the case on Wild Cards, the new procedural with a comedic twist coming to The CW on January 17.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at recurring guest star Jason Priestley as George, a conman in prison, getting a visit from Detective Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) and the con woman working with him, Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) — and a couple of them are in for a surprise.

George is brought from his cell to his visitors, and he and Max greet each other with a hug. “Hey, what about the no-touching thing?” Cole asks. The guard, Davis, who got some helpful advice from Max in the past, informs him that doesn’t apply to them.

“I’m a cop,” Max tells George. (Cole says she’s not.) She doesn’t have a badge “yet.” (“Not ever,” Cole corrects.) She’ll have a gun “soon.” (Cole says she’s never getting one.) And then Max surprises Cole by revealing that George is her father. They have different last names because “in our line of work, you want to be invisible,” George explains.

Watch the full video above for more, including why Cole and Max are visiting George — and the conman’s advice for the detective.

Wild Cards follows Cole, a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit, and Max, who has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. After she’s arrested and held at the station, she ends up helping him solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves – Ellis needs to get back to his detective post and Max needs to stay out of jail. All they have to do is work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis absolutely nuts. The two will have to learn what it means to trust another person and maybe actually become partners.

Wild Cards, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 17, 8/7c, The CW