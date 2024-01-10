Studio Bones’ ‘Metallic Rouge,’ Explained

Studio Bones, known for producing shows like Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia, celebrates 25 years with a new original sci-fi anime for Crunchyroll.

Metallic Rouge takes place in a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl (aka a Nean), who is on a mission on Mars with her investigative partner Naomi. The mission is to murder nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government called Alters.

“If you like Blade Runner, you’ll love Metallic Rouge,” producer and president of Bones Masahiko Minami told TV Insider while talking to members of the press.

Although the series uses the youth of its two leads to bring about a budding relationship and some humor, the heart of the story is delving into what makes a living being human and our relationship with technology.

Metallic Rouge has been in production for over six years at Studio Bones, meant to represent the brand as an original series on its 25th anniversary, much like its initial series, Hiwou War Chronicles.

Below, we break down the freshman series for those looking for a new anime to delve into.

The World of Metallic Rouge

Set in a futuristic post-war society where humans and androids coexist, Rouge Redstar, an android girl, and her partner Naomi Ortmann embark on a mission to Mars. Their task: eliminate the Immortal Nine, rebellious androids threatening the government. Expect the series to touch on AI ethics, rebellion, how society treats and discards their android counterparts after using them in the aforementioned war, and the world’s reliance on a resource called nectar.

Minami says by bringing the world into a sci-fi environment, he’s able to tackle themes that are more challenging to discuss in modern situations. “I’m able to ask questions of social unrest in a way that isn’t so personal but really gets at the core of the problem: culture aspects, prejudice, segregation, et cetera.”

He also shared that he and the production team intend to set several original works in the world of Metallic Rouge, barring, of course, if the series does well enough with audiences. “Sci-fi is the perfect place for imagination,” he told us.

The Series’ Musical Influence

Since the first teaser was shared, it was apparent music would be a defining factor of the series, especially with Blood Blockade’s Taisei Iwasaki serving as the composer.

In the first episode, a character named Sarah Fitzgerald performs slow Jazz music, and that genre of music perpetuates the score.

Iwasaki explained that the first episode is very much a standalone episode that introduces the world of Metallic Rouge to viewers, “and in order to make that happen, music is a very strong contributor for pulling all the content together.” The song Sarah sings in the early half of the show is meant to represent the upcoming conflict with Rouge.

The opening theme song, “Rouge,” is performed by Japanese singer-songwriter Yu-ka, while the ending theme song, “Scarlet,” is performed by Korean singer Dazbee.

Cast and Dub

The series stars Yume Miyamoto as Rouge Redstar, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Naomi Ortmann, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Yui Ogura, Kenjiro Tsuda, Chiaki Kobayashi, Hiroshi Yanaka, Mariya Ise, Minami Tsuda, Hiroki Yasumoto, Haruka Shiraishi, Yoko Hikasa, and Yoshimitsu Shimoyama.

Meanwhile the dub features Monica Flatley (Joka in The Apothecary Diaries) as Rouge, Cassie Ewulu (Nurugai in Hell’s Paradise) as Naomi, Landon McDonald (Kazuki Kurusu in Buddy Daddies) as Giallon, Andy Mullins (Don Krieg in One Piece) as Herman, Brandi Price as Sarah / Viola, and Chris Rager (Mr. Satan in Dragon Ball Super) as Kevin.

Motonobu Hori, known for his work on Carole & Tuesday, directs Metallic Rouge. Yutaka Izubuchi, the conceptual author of RahXephon, is involved in the project and will handle the series’ composition. Character designs for the series are crafted by Toshihiro Kawamoto, acclaimed for his work on Cowboy Bebop, while the music composition will be handled by Iwasaki, known for his contributions to Blood Blockade Battlefront.

Metallic Rouge, Wednesdays, 1:25/12:25c, Crunchyroll