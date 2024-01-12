‘General Hospital’ Writers on Touching Tribute to Bobbie & Upcoming Showdowns

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

“There’s going to be a lot of tumult,” promises General Hospital‘s co-head writer Chris Van Etten. “There are a lot of stories that have been percolating. We’re lighting the fuse in January.”

As 2024 begins, the soap that just won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama will address the death of Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer for 45 years and passed away last spring.

Says co-head writer Dan O’Connor, “We know how special Bobbie is to us and to the audience and how special Jackie was, so we wanted to find a way to honor not just Bobbie, but also how the history she brought to the show touched the lives of every other character. It’s going to be a valentine not just to Jackie and Bobbie, but all the viewers.”

Teases Van Etten, “Eagle-eyed viewers who remember one of Bobbie’s most heart-wrenching stories will be in for a real reward.”

Michael and Nina, meanwhile, face the fallout of their machinations — not to mention Sonny and Carly’s wrath — and fans of Spencer and Trina will have good reason to tune in. “One [big] story in January and February is the final showdown for Spencer, Trina, and Esme,” notes Van Etten. “There will be a couple of surprise interlopers!”