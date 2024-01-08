‘Chicago P.D.’ Turns 10: 10 Best Episodes So Far, According to Fans

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

NBC’s Chicago world became a TV universe 10 years ago with the debut of Chicago P.D., the first spinoff of Chicago Fire and the second of four series in that Windy City franchise.

Premiering on January 8, 2014, Chicago P.D.follows the fictional District 21’s Intelligence Unit and its leader, Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who certainly keeps order but doesn’t always follow the law.

And as Voight and his team dealt with threats both criminal and political over the last decade, IMDb voters decided that the following P.D. episodes were the best of the series. (A word of warning: The case files below contain spoilers for the first 10 seasons!)

10. Season 5, Episode 21: “Allegiance”

After Olinksy (Elias Koteas) is charged with the murder of the man who killed Voight’s son, Voight calls in a favor to clear his colleague’s name. Meanwhile, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) go undercover in this penultimate Season 5 episode.

9. Season 4, Episode 8: “A Shot Heard Around the World”

As the team contends with a sniper who has killed two police officers, Dawson (Jon Seda) heads off for a (short-lived) stint at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, Also, Voight offers Burgess (Marina Squerciati) Dawson’s spot in Intelligence, and Lindsay (Sophia Bush) learns that her biological father is in town.

8. Season 3, Episode 21: “Justice”

In this backdoor Chicago Justice pilot, ASA Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) enters the scene after Burgess fires upon a teen she claims shot Roman (Brian Geraghty). But Stone happens to be the guy who put Voight behind bars. “This episode was on fire from the start,” a fan reviewer wrote on IMDb.

7. Season 7, Episode 13: “I Was Here”

A pregnant Burgess goes to great lengths — at great personal cost — to help a girl stuck in a sex-trafficking ring. On IMDb, a user said fans “absolutely must see” this episode. “This one was so compelling all the way through,” they added.

6. Season 9, Episode 4: “In the Dark”

As Upton and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) make a chilling discovery at an abandoned house, a sleep-deprived Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) goes over the edge, leading to a confrontation between Halstead and Voight. “The show has no right to be as good as it is going into a ninth season,” one reviewer said.

5. Season 4, Episode 16: “Emotional Proximity”

In the second part of a three-episode crossover with Chicago Fire and Chicago Justice, the team works to find the arsonist responsible for a warehouse fire that killed Olinsky’s daughter Lexi (Alina Jenine Taber).

4. Season 6, Episode 22: “Reckoning”

In the Season 6 finale — and Seda’s last episode on the show — the team works to uncover incriminating evidence against mayoral candidate Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley) before he disbands Intelligence. “An excellent episode that is filled with suspense from start to finish,” a fan wrote.

3. Season 8, Episode 16: “The Other Side”

Season 8, on the other hand, ends with Burgess abducted, shot, and left for dead as Ruzek and Atwater clash over tactics and Voight goes to extremes to find her. “Hands down my favorite episode so far!” an IMDb user declared. “It was emotional, intense, and surprising.”

2. Season 3, Episode 23: “Start Digging”

As Roman leaves the unit, the team investigates the murder of a widowed mother. And Voight is alarmed to learn the victim is connected to his son, Justin (Josh Segarra). “Be prepared,” a fan reviewer warned. “This one will get to you.”

1. Season 5, Episode 22: “Homecoming”

After Olinsky is stabbed in prison and ultimately succumbs to his injuries, his devastated colleagues try to find who’s responsible for the hit. Meanwhile, Voight’s ex-partner-turned-auditor Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson) targets him with exaggerated witness testimony. “The episode of all episodes!” an IMDb user raved.