Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ and ‘Tron’ Actor, Dies at 69

Cindy Morgan, an actor whose screen credits include the films Caddyshack and Tron, has died at age 69.

Morgan’s body was found on December 30 at her home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, People reports. Her roommate contacted the police after knocking on Morgan’s bedroom door and hearing no response, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told the magazine.

The authorities said that no foul play is suspected and that Morgan is believed to have died of natural causes sometime after December 19, when she was last seen alive.

Morgan was born in Chicago in 1954 and took jobs as a deejay and a weather forecaster before segueing into acting, according to People. Her breakout role came in Caddyshack, the 1980 sports comedy in which she played Lacey Underall, the bombshell niece of Ted Knight’s character.

“Caddyshack was my first film, and I’ll say that the end product was so completely different. It was originally about the caddies,” Morgan, seen with costar Bill Murray above, told DeskofBrian in 2012. “At first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look ‘em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to do.”

In the 1982 sci-fi film Tron, Morgan played both the research engineer Lora Baines and the computer program Yori.

“Caddyshack touched people, so did Tron,” she observed in the DeskofBrian interview. “Caddyshack is a lifestyle, and Tron is more religious, spiritual, but both are very emotional responses.”

On television, Morgan appeared in episodes of The Love Boat, CHiPs, Amazing Stories, Matlock, Harry and the Hendersons, and The Larry Sanders Show.

She also joined her Tron costar Bruce Boxleitner in the 1982 CBS adventure series Bring ‘Em Back Alive, in which she played Gloria Marlowe, and she had a two-season arc as Gabrielle Short on the CBS primetime soap Falcon Crest between 1987 and 1988.