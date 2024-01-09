It’s the new year, but there are still fireworks set to pop off on MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Picking up on the drama from earlier in the season, the docuseries returns with a new addition in rap superstar Saucy Santana alongside ZellSwag. Cameras will also follow Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mazi G, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy and Yung Joc.

Joining them are LAHH ATL OGs Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk, who continue on their path as partners in life and business. The power couple get to work expanding on their entrepreneurial ventures including Pressed ATL, Frost Bistro, and real estate acquisitions.

Here Rasheeda opens up about her future, how the cast moved forward after Erica Mena’s firing for using a racial slur, and what’s to come in the back half of Season 11.

The show returns after a very explosive first part of the season. How do you reflect on everything that happened and how it led to this next batch of episodes?

Rasheeda: There are some things that need closure and to be closed out. There are some new situations with new things we’ll be stepping into, but for the most part, I think it’s just about continuing to live our lives and trying to navigate through certain situations. Some we hate to have to deal with and others are good situations to deal with and grow from and heal or take it to the next level. But I think there are still some things that need closure. There is going to be a lot for everyone this season

The show made headlines when Erica Mena was let go from the show after using a racial slur directed at Spice during an argument. There was a roundtable special “Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth” after the episode aired. How do you feel the network handled everything?

I do think when situations like that happen, there are decisions that have to be made. I think with any job or place you work, you have to be responsible and hold yourself accountable for things that you say and do. I feel like when it came to the situation, I don’t think it was right at all. I do think the company made the decision they wanted to make and needed to make. That’s that.

How do you think the experience affected the group?

A lot of us talked about different scenarios and just we felt like, “Okay, let’s look at every scenario.” Those were the conversations we had. What triggers this? What makes saying this worse than that. But I think in terms of racial slurs, you have to be mindful of those types of things. It leads you to think, “Hey, that is someone I’ve been working with for so many years. Does she feel that way about all of us?” It hit us all. We were all kind of hurt in the sense that it went down so badly. People wish death upon each other, which is never a good thing. It’s sad, but things happen the way they happen.

How is it having Saucy join the cast with ZellSwag?

They are going to have a little rollercoaster going on, so you’ll have to stay tuned. I think people will get the chance to dig into Saucy and Zell’s friendship and relationship. You’ll see them go through some situations, which will be a lot. But they are both good people and fun and bring a nice little pizazz.

What can you say about the relationship dynamic between you and Kirk as you build your businesses?

We are just working on trying to grow and put our future in perspective. With the way the world is and things going on, it’s so crazy. It’s so important to lay down a foundation and create generational wealth amongst our children, grandkids, and so on, while we have the opportunity and can do that. That’s something we’re sticking to. As far as our relationship, we just celebrated 24 years of being married. Then at the end of the year, it will be 25. That’s a milestone and who can get through 24 years without ups and downs? I haven’t met a couple yet. If you know one, please let me know.

I feel like in reality show years, that’s like a hundred years.

Honestly, think about it. How many couples in reality TV have been together for that long? A long time ago we used to not take out as much quality time as we needed to. Now it’s a must, a necessity in life. That triggered us to purchase a vacation home, so we went to the Bahamas, and we unplugged and looked at water and palm trees and enjoyed each other and relaxed. Then we vibe out on what we want to do next.

And you throw in the fact you flip properties. That’s an HGTV series in the making.

We’ve been purchasing real estate for about 20 years. It’s something we love and want to venture into as a show. We do so much. I do the decorating. Kirk does the hard work and labor and contract stuff. We really enjoy it. It’s like therapy for us. I want to manifest that. I eventually want to come out with my line of home accessories and all the fun stuff we like to decorate our homes with. Another venture will be coming soon.

You connected with Egypt Sherrod recently. Is that someone you look to for inspiration?

Yes, she is amazing. I got to have her and her husband [Mike Jackson] on my show Boss Moves on Philo. We love their dynamic and can relate on so many different levels because we are a husband and wife partnership-work relationship. We just wanted to have those conversations as far as married couples working together. They are amazing.

It seems the overarching theme of these upcoming episodes centers on working through a lot of issues like managing anger. During the premiere, Shekinah sets up a unique exercise involving puppets that you are a part of.

What I will say is this will be a healing journey for sure. And with that comes it’s ups and downs. Obstacles, breakthroughs, and non-breakthroughs. What people will be able to grasp is its healing in different realms. You’ll see it with Spice. Renni is trying to heal from something different. Everyone is dealing with different things. The thing I’m more happy about is a lot of us are at a place where we want to heal and grow and move forward.

That’s a big step. I’m glad we were able to do that this season. I want to see the healing journey for Spice because it has been such a traumatic experience for her. She has been going through it for a long time dealing with different things physically, and emotionally. It has been a lot on her. For her to go through all these things. Things she is going through now, I think it’s important for people to hear and see more of her side, so they understand her a little bit more.

You’ve been there since the show’s inception. What do you make of its longevity?

Not knowing coming in that Love & Hip Hop would be a cultural phenomenon for so many years. I think that it’s just a great platform if you utilize it the right way. You have to understand how to set goals and make sure you insert things in your life that you can grow after the fact. The light doesn’t always shine all the time, so you have to be prepared for when it doesn’t. I tell people all the time, the newbies that join us. I think for us over time things change, but for this season and the next, we’ll be around a little bit.

On the music front, how do you see the landscape for women in hip hop today?

I will say I’m very happy. It seems like 2023, 2024 is also the year of the woman, the female in hip hop. I pray that we can continue that consistency as females in the game because it’s always been a difficult road for us. I’m looking forward to more women releasing music. My main thing is wanting us to stay in these positions. Sometimes we get there and disappear and get a hot song or two and then out. We need our women who have longevity in the game that we can grasp onto and continue to ride out.

