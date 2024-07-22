‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’: Rasheeda & Bambi Talk Relationship Drama & Making Music

The big personalities of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta faces the music literally and figuratively this season. MTV’s docuseries returns as Spice looks to produce a cast album. Outside the studio, the drama is also part of the Season 12 playlist. Bambi finds herself at the center right out of the gate after a birthday trip for Karlie Redd creating issues between them. Longtime couple Rasheeda and Kirk continue to expand their business ventures, but things are less than ideal when Jasmine, the mother of Kirk’s child, creates conflict over child support.

Others featured this season include Amy Luciani, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Yandy, Yung Joc, and ZellSwag. New to the scene are musical artist Lil Zane and his wife Ashley, with cameo appearances by Atlanta superstar Ralo and his fiancé Missy.

Bambi: It’s amazing. I’m really excited for this season to be more focused on the music. I feel like it’s a long time coming. The fans are always asking, “Where is the music?” Here it is. A lot of people got to tap into newfound creativity because there were even some cast members we didn’t even know wanted to tap into music. It’s exciting to hear people be creative in a fun environment.

Rasheeda: I agree. For me, I haven’t done music in a while. So, even to just get back into that mode and vibe is really cool. It also allows everybody to come together, even if they are not getting along. It still brings everyone together to a certain extent.

Bambi, what you’ve gone through with Scrappy is well documented. It’s got to be hard after all these years to coexist within this inner circle and where children are involved. Talk about facing those difficulties and then wanting to move on with someone new.

Bambi: We do have a lot of mutual friends and acquaintances. They are obviously used to seeing me Scrappy. Used to me being his wife or girlfriend or whatever. Our relationship has gone through so many different stages. For everyone to see me now and also see me dating other people, I know it’s a little awkward for everyone. We will definitely see the way I’m navigating through our friend group and new situations to get through.

Right from the first episode, things look to explode between you and Karlie. What will we see from your friendship this season, or maybe even lack thereof?

Bambi: The part of really developing relationships and friendships is getting to know different parts of your friends. Everyone has warned me that Karlie gets a little weird sometimes. I just got to experience Karlie for myself and not based on what other people were saying, so that is a very interesting dynamic because I’ve learned so much about her. The closer I’ve gotten to her I’ve learned who she truly is. I got a chance to see why she has so many issues with everyone around her.

Rasheeda, you have been through so much with Kirk. This season seems to put another test on your relationship with Jasmine easing back in the mix.

Rasheeda: It’s a lot, but at the end of the day, you have to strap your belt on and put your boots on and go out in the field to do what you can do. I think people will get it’s not going to be smooth sailing when you’re dealing with the situation with me and Kirk’s when it comes to the Jasmine thing. Seeing that and how things happen through the season, it’s going to be a nice roller coaster ride, but it’s life that happens.

It’s just there. It is what it is. You just have to do what you can do as a couple and individual to maneuver your way through as best as you can. As far as me and Kirk, we have a long marriage coming up on 25 years, a long friendship, and a lot of life together. We had decided to push forward and continue our life together and it’s not always easy. That’s what life is.

We look to be getting some sort of conversation between you and Jasmine this season. What can you tease about that?

Rasheeda: Honestly, it’s going to be good. I’ll say that. There is a lot going on. As far as me and her, we don’t have a relationship.

One of the great things about the show is drawing awareness to important issues like Saucy within the LGBTQ+ community and even the importance of voting. What’s it like for you to see the show provide a platform for this?

Rasheeda: What I will say is the voting aspect of things and how Love & Hip Hop covers it and brings it to the forefront, I think it’s important for us period. Having a platform as big as we do, it’s important for us to make people aware of the importance of doing it. Not even just on a big national level, but on a local level as well. I don’t know what you all think, but the way things are going right now, we better be happy we have the privilege of voting.

There are new seasons that bring new faces. What do you think of Lil Zane and Ashley coming aboard?

Bambi: It’s always exciting to welcome new people to the franchise. I always feel like people are always looking forward to seeing people they have seen as artists in the past or current artists and tapping into their lives. I don’t know Zayne that well, but I have met his wife and think she is very nice and sweet. I think they are interesting. I think they obviously have a very interesting dynamic. So, I think people are going to be tapped into that for sure.

How important to have each other to lean on for support as you go through this unique experience of being on reality TV?

Rasheeda: it is good to have each other to lean on because sometimes people don’t get it when you’re dealing with certain things. More than anything, I think it can get difficult. You learn through the years who you can and can’t share things with. That’s the crazy part. It’s nice to reach out to each other and go, “Girl, oh my God.” There is no judgment and everyone is supporting each other.

Bambi: Rasheeda has always been there for me. I appreciate you for that. No matter what, whether we are in season or off-season, I can always call her. She’ll give me some very valuable advice. It is truly important to have someone like her. She has been through a lot and is very wise. I can call her and she can get me together real quick.

Other than your own, what other stories are you excited about this season?

Bambi: I’m looking forward to Ralo’s story because I have a brother who is incarcerated, so just watching them and how he navigates things. What happens when these people are back home and reacclimated into society? The way he moves is truly inspiring. I’m looking forward to watching his story.

Rasheeda: Everybody to me is going through something, something major in their lives. Even Joc and Kendra, their marriage and how things are being tested but then also having accomplishments. Sierra has things going on, a lot of people have new love lives. I’m interested to see how things pan out because everybody has a lot going on this season for real. More than we’ve had in a while.

Bambi: Yes, there are a little bit of fires everywhere.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere, July 23, 8/7c, MTV