‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey & More Join Cast

The Season 3 cast of The White Lotus is taking shape as HBO announced several stars will be joining previously announced returning cast member Natasha Rothwell for Mike White‘s fan-favorite comedy anthology.

Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong will officially feature in the upcoming season which is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February as the show follows a new group of guests to another White Lotus property. No additional details about these stars’ characters have been revealed at this time.

HBO has officially partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and promotion of the third installment. “We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus,” Janet Graham Borba, EVP of Production at HBO & Max stated.

“We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus. The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites, and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality,” said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

As fans will recall, Season 1 of the series was filmed in Hawaii amid the pandemic, and Season 2’s production took the resort fun across the globe to Italy. Now, fans will get to explore a new location through the lens of an eclectic gathering of guests. Stay tuned for more on The White Lotus‘ third season as production kicks off in February.

The Emmy-winning series is created, written, and directed by Mike White who executive produces the show with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The White Lotus, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO