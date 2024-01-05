Is ‘Funny Woman’ Based on a True Story?

PBS‘s latest dramedy Funny Woman is sure to delight as the 1960s-set series tells the story of Barbara Parker, played by Gemma Arterton.

The network is known for its period dramas and British content, often depicting real-life stories, but is Barbara Parker and Funny Woman‘s story based on a true story?

The answer is a resounding no, as the show takes full inspiration from Nick Hornby‘s 2016 novel Funny Girl. In the series, Barbara Parker is a small-town beauty queen who decides to swap her pageant life for comedy television in London.

After landing a gig with a show following a TV audition, Barbara finds herself challenged by the reality of being a woman in a largely male-dominated environment. In the show, Barbara “finds her funny” voice, and redefines the leading attitude toward funny women all while trying to reinvent herself.

When it comes to differences from Hornby’s book, it seems that the title is the main difference. The reasoning behind it is undefined, but considering the book shares the same title as Barbra Streisand‘s 1968 film Funny Girl and its musical inspiration, the switch could have been made to steer away from any confusion.

Funny Woman joins PBS’s winter lineup including new seasons of All Creatures Great and Small which is also based on a book, and Miss Scarlet and the Duke. Hornby is best known for his works like High Fidelity and About A Boy, both of which got film and television adaptations.

Barbara Parker’s story will unfold over six “hilarious and touching episodes,” tracking her meteoric rise from a small-town beauty queen into the pioneering female comic. Viewers will see her triumph and experience setbacks.

If you need any additional convincing to tune in, the show is written by Slow Horses‘ Morwenna Banks, and along with Arterton features Rupert Everett, David Threlfall, Tom Bateman, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Arsher Ali, Alexa Davies, Emily Bevan, Leo Bill, Matthew Beard, Olivia Williams, Rosie Cavaliero, and Alistair Petrie. Catch the series as it unfolds on PBS this winter.

Funny Woman, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 7, 10 pm ET, PBS