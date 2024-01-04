‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blast Players for Not Knowing Mac Miller Clue

Jeopardy! fans are coming to the defense of late rapper Mac Miller after the January 4 game which saw players stumble with finding the correct answer to a clue surrounding the popular performer.

In the episode Kelly Shannon-Henderson, a classics professor from Cincinnati, Max Davison, a writer from Studio City, and Matt Harvey, a healthcare administrator from Providence went head to head, but all were unable to identify the performer who died in 2018 at the age of 26. Known for his breakthrough mixtapes K.I.D.S. and Best Day Ever.

The clue in question from the category “New Jazz” read: “Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold can be heard on ‘Stay’ by this late rapper seen here.” The clue provided also served up a photo of Miller, whose birth name was Malcolm James McCormick. Having died from an accidental overdose, Miller’s untimely demise was heavily publicized at the time of his death. He’d also had a years-long relationship with superstar Ariana Grande from 2016 to 2018.

So, why didn’t these Jeopardy! players seem to know who he was? That’s a question viewers are seemingly trying to understand as they sound off on social media.

“WHO DOESNT KNOW MAC MILLER AND ONE OF HIS BEST SONGS,” one fan exclaimed in all caps. Another fan celebrated Miller’s inclusion, noting the rapper would have probably enjoyed being recognized by the show. “Mac Miller was an answer on @Jeopardy tonight. I bet he would be all about it,” they commented.

Meanwhile, a few others weren’t quite as kind or forgiving as you can see in the embedded posts, below:

What do you think of the missed answer to the clue? Let us know in the comments section.

