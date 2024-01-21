‘Genius: MLK/X’ Boss on Similarities Between Civil Rights Icons

This dual biography tracks the lives of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, two fighters for equality who, despite their differences, wanted the same outcome for humanity. Here are examples of their similarities seen in Nat Geo‘s Genius: MLK/X, premiering February 1.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.)

The apostle of nonviolence is most remembered for his “I have a dream” words about integration at the 1963 March on Washington, “but the speech had a lot more to say about his hopes for us,” says co-showrunner Damione Macedon. “He touched people in a way never thought possible, but the event wasn’t as big in moving the ball forward for his people as he would have liked.”

That’s because due to pushback from more conservative leaders, King had to limit what he could say and who could speak. The activist also pushed for the 1964 Civil Rights Act—King and Malcolm X’s only meeting was at the bill’s Senate debate.

Malcolm X (played by Aaron Pierre)

“Malcolm was a truth-teller who held everyone’s feet to the fire,” Macedon says. “He called the ’63 march a missed opportunity, because it kowtowed to the Kennedy administration.”

While his legacy is his statement about gaining freedom and justice “by any means necessary,” delivered in a speech at a Black unity organization, his support of the ’64 Civil Rights Act was a rare moment of agreement with King. Though they never corresponded, Malcolm X sought a relationship with his “rival in the media,” per Macedon’s description. “He was interested in debating publicly their two ideologies; Martin never took the bait.”

Genius: MLK/X, Premieres Thursday, February 1, 9/8c, National Geographic