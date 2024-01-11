In anticipation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, National Geographic has unveiled the trailer and key art for the latest installment of its Emmy Award-winning anthology series, Genius: MLK/X. Breaking new ground, the docu-drama series delves into the life stories of two iconic figures, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, marking the first time these luminaries are explored simultaneously.

Starting on February 1, two episodes will premiere weekly on National Geographic at 9/8c, with streaming availability the next day on both Disney+ and Hulu. The inaugural episode of the season, titled “Graduation,” will also simulcast on ABC at 9/8c on February 1.

For the first time, Genius will simultaneously explore the formative years, groundbreaking achievements, conflicting philosophies, and significant personal relationships of two individuals, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (portrayed by Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (played by Aaron Pierre). While King championed racial equality through nonviolent activism, X advocated for Black empowerment, identity, and self-determination.

The eight-part series also elevates their wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson), portraying them as influential equals within the Movement. Despite having met only once and often challenging each other’s perspectives, these visionary leaders, supported by their formidable wives, ultimately pioneered a movement that continues to shape history.

The executive producers include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Kristen Zolner from Imagine Television, along with Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Francie Calfo from Undisputed Cinema. Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon serve as showrunners and executive producers. Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane, representing Madison Wells, are also executive producers, while Sam Sokolow takes on the role of executive producer for EUE/Sokolow.

Genius: MLK/X‘s first episode was directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth), who also serves as co-executive producer alongside the Bythewoods.

Genius: MLK/X, Series Premiere, February 1, 9/8c, National Geographic